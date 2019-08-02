HiMirror, the World's Smartest Vanity Mirror, to Showcase Brand New Innovations at Beautycon LA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 10th & 11th HiMirror, pioneering beauty tech brand, will be showcasing its latest product innovations along with brand new product launches at Beautycon 2019 in Los Angeles.

Since its inception, HiMirror has offered a revolutionary approach to daily beauty with its game-changing product portfolio and personalized technology. This year, exclusively at BeautyconLA, the brand will be showcasing the next generation model, the HiMirror Mini Premium X with a sneak peak of their upcoming launch, the HiMirror Slide.

Launching in August, HiMirror Mini Premium X ($269) will encompass all of the beloved features of the HiMirror Mini but its physical design will take offerings to the next level. The Premium X will consist of a rotatable panel which will allow users to turn the mirror 360 degrees for optimal viewing angles. Additionally, the updated model will include a wireless charging pad compatible with smartphones enabled with the Qi standard, along with 64G of storage space allowing up to 4 separate users.

Launching in October, HiMirror Slide ($119) will feature a completely updated look & feel from its prior innovations. The 8 inch panel will be the most compact amongst the HiMirror models, ideal for those looking for a high-tech mirror but have limited vanity space or intend to travel with the mirror. The Slide will boast two adjustable, sleek mirror panels offering an interactive and efficient experience for the user.

HiMirror's main feature is an in-depth, tailored skincare analysis based on the evolving conditions of the skin, local weather, news and more, while keeping an ongoing record of user's skin to track their progress. HiMirror also offers a virtual "Beauty Box" which populates a user's collection of skincare products to keep track of product efficacy. To ensure an always flawless makeup application, the device is installed with magnification and LED lights that have adjustable warmth and brightness settings. HiMirror additionally features an entertainment center consisting of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, as well as Google Home and Amazon Alexa, to give the user the complete smart experience right at their vanity. The app SkinSAFE is available on the device as well, helping users to become informed beauty consumers by easily reviewing comprehensive outlines of beauty product ingredients and allergens.

Most recently the brand launched the Makeup Studio and HiTube features. The Makeup Studio consists of a virtual makeup application featuring augmented reality (AR) technology. HiMirror users are now able to instantly try on new makeup looks inclusive of 7 types of makeup with various textures, patterns and colors. HiTube is YouTube, optimized for your HiMirror. This feature allows users to drag videos freely across the screen to comfortably view them while getting ready, or minimize to only listen to audio.

"We are so excited to be exhibiting at BeautyconLA again, showcasing our most innovative launches to date," said Mirian da Silva of HiMirror's marketing team. "The brand absolutely loves interacting with the energetic attendees who visit our booth each year. Our main goal is to provide consumers with exciting and efficient beauty tools and this year we are coming to deliver with our newest launches!"

HiMirror will be at Beautycon LA at booth # 803 within the Los Angeles Convention Center, which runs August 10 - 11, 2019. The HiMirror Mini will be on sale at the booth for $89 (reduced from $119) and will ship free to the consumer.

For more information on HiMirror, please visit HiMirror.com. For more information on Beautycon, please visit Beautycon LA.

About HiMirror/New Kinpo Group

HiMirror is subsidiary of New Kinpo Group, a global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM) company that is committed to manufacturing beauty care products that provide smart solutions for the beauty and personal care industry, and are carefully designed for quality, portability, and ease-of-use. In 2016, New Kinpo Group developed the world's first smart beauty mirror, the HiMirror: an innovative beauty assistant that helps users to achieve skincare goals through skin analysis and product tracking technology. HiMirror also provides personalized skincare recommendations to each user, generated using Big Data analytics. Its latest generation, the HiMirror Mini, is enabled with Amazon's cloud-based voice service, Alexa, and a multitude of social media platforms for an advanced smart experience. HiMirror produces two accessories: the Smart Body Scale, an intelligent body scale that measures a range of body indexes and suggests improvement plans based on the unique results, and the HiSkin, a portable skin analyzer that measures and tracks hydration and pigmentation levels in the skin. Other New Kinpo Group subsidiaries include Cal-Comp, XYZprinting, Kinpo Electronics and AcBel. For more information, visit https://www.himirror.com or http://en.newkinpogroup.com/.

