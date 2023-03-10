Himiway E-bikes Steal the Show At the Largest Outdoor Event in the U.S.

Himiway's successful showcase of their e-bike category at the Great American Outdoor Show highlights the growing popularity of e-bikes in hunting and fishing scenarios.

HARRISBURG, Pa. , March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Himiway, a global brand specializing in high-quality and reliable fat tire e-bikes, recently showcased its e-bike category at The Great American Outdoor Show, the largest annual outdoor category show in the U.S., dedicated to celebrating the cherished outdoor traditions of millions of Americans and their families, with a particular focus on hunting, fishing, and other related activities.

It provides an excellent platform for outdoor enthusiasts to explore the latest products and innovations in the industry and engage in activities that promote outdoor recreation. The brand's goal is to make e-bikes more accessible to people's outdoor lifestyles, including hunting and fishing scenarios.

The Himiway booth was a huge success at the largest outdoor category show in the U.S., attracting over 90,000 attendees. The brand's e-bike category generated an estimated $100,000 in sales onsite. The sales figures reflect the popularity of the Himiway e-bikes, as customers were eager to purchase them at the show. Moreover, the booth also received a steady stream of dealer inquiries.

The popularity of the Himiway booth was also evident in the potential of e-bikes in the hunting sector. The advantages of using e-bikes for hunting include quiet and flexible operation, and access to rugged terrain. They are excellent hunting assistant due to its extra-long battery life, fat tires, and powerful motor. It can carry up to 400 pounds, enabling users to transport even big game.

The attention from several influencers, including the Appalachian Channel and KEO Vlogs , who visited the Himiway booth, also highlighted the brand's success.

Himiway is committed to providing reliable and high-quality products for outdoor enthusiasts. Based on the feedback of over 50,000 users, on average, the range of Himiway e-bikes can reach 43% higher than other e-bikes on the market, up to 60-80 miles on a single charge. With 81,000+ Himi Riders, 3,700+ 5-Star Reviews, the brand is poised to serve over 1 million cyclists in 30+ countries around the world.

The growing popularity of e-bikes in the outdoors is evident, and Himiway is leading the way in providing e-bikes that can go farther, allowing riders to explore the great outdoors with ease.

