Himiway strengthens its presence in Europe: Expansion of dealer network and test ride locations

HANNOVER, Germany, June 27, 2023 -- Himiway, a pioneer among manufacturers of electric bicycles featuring long ranges and thick tires, is pleased to announce further expansion in Europe. With a growing number of dealers and an extensive network of test ride locations, Himiway is strengthening its physical presence, increasing its brand resonance and ensuring superior pre-sales and after-sales service for its valued customers.

Himiway currently has a robust network of over 60 authorized dealers and more than 100 conveniently located test ride locations across Europe, and there are plans to increase this number further. With this expansion, Himiway underlines its deep commitment to providing access and convenience to customers who want reliable and innovative electric bicycle solutions.

As Himiway expands its dealer network, the company is also remaining true to its mission of improving the overall customer experience. The growing network of authorized dealers and test ride locations provides potential customers with a variety of opportunities to get to know the fantastic features of Himiway bikes by test riding them. This allows riders to experience the exceptional quality, craftsmanship and performance of Himiway products first-hand, thereby enabling them to make informed purchase decisions.

In parallel with its offline expansion, Himiway is also continuing to enhance its extensive after-sales support. With an expansive network of authorized dealers, Himiway ensures customers receive prompt and efficient service that includes maintenance, repairs and the ready availability of spare parts. This deep commitment to customer satisfaction reinforces the brand's reputation as a reliable dependable provider of unrivaled after-sales support.

"We are very proud of the expansion of our dealer and test ride location networks in Europe," commented a Himiway spokesperson. "Our goal is to offer our customers the best possible experience and ensure that they always have access to our products." "We will continue to work hard to satisfy and support our customers in Europe."

Himiway's steady expansion in Europe, which is reflected in its increasing number of authorized dealers and test ride locations, is a sign of the company's deep commitment to delivering exceptional e-bikes and providing superior customer service. With a variety of e-bikes with large ranges and e-fatbikes, Himiway enables its customers to embark on awe-inspiring excursions that push boundaries and redefine the possibilities of cycling.

For more information and details of Himiway partner locations, please see https://himiwaybike.de/.

