Himiway unveils exciting color revamp for Himiway Zebra(D5) E-Bike, elevating personalized riding experience

News provided by

Himiway Bike

26 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Himiway, the long range ebike expert, is thrilled to announce an exciting update to delight cycling enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike. With a commitment to innovation and style, Himiway is introducing a range of captivating new color options for the renowned Himiway Zebra, now known as the Himiway D5.

Continue Reading
Himway D5 new colors
Himway D5 new colors

The beloved Himiway Zebra has transformed and is emerging as the Himiway D5. The "D" in the name signifies the All-terrain Collection, while the "5" represents series 5. This mid-size luxury e-bike caters to a diverse range of riders seeking outdoor adventures, casual cyclists embracing the joy of riding, and the fashion-forward generation keen on making a stylish statement.

Pale Green, Ocean Blue, Vibrant Yellow, and Skyline are the captivating hues that will soon grace the Himiway D5. Each color tells a unique story, allowing riders to choose the shade that resonates with their personality and aspirations.

Pale Green: A hue inspired by nature's tranquility, Pale Green offers a sense of calm and serenity. This color reflects riders who appreciate the beauty of the outdoors and seek a harmonious connection with the environment.

Ocean Blue: Capturing the essence of the sea, Ocean Blue exudes sophistication and adventure. It appeals to those who yearn for exploration, whether on coastal routes or urban escapades.

Vibrant Yellow: Bold and energetic, Vibrant Yellow demands attention and is ideal for those who relish standing out. It's a choice that embodies a lively personality and a zest for life.

Skyline: Skyline is a light blue color that evokes the sky and clouds, perfect for those who love nature. This unique shade can only be found at the Himiway offline store.

"Introducing these striking new color options for the Himiway D5 celebrates individuality and self-expression. At Himiway, we understand that every rider is unique, and our commitment to delivering outstanding performance and a personal connection remains unwavering." Stated the spokesman from Himiway.

The Himiway D5 is not just about style; it embodies top all-terrain e-bike endurance, empowered by a removable 960Wh Samsung/LG battery. With a range of 60-80 miles on a single charge, riders can confidently conquer new horizons. With a legacy of empowering riders to embark on unforgettable journeys, Himiway is set to redefine how we experience the world on two wheels.

For more information, please visit himiwaybike.com

Media contact: market02@himiwaybike.com

SOURCE Himiway Bike

