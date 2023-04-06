Himiway's Year of Success: Charity Programs, Carbon Reduction, Flagship Store, and Growing Rider Community

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Himiway, the innovative e-bike brand, has recently announced their impressive accomplishments in 2022 at their latest new product launch. From promoting sustainability and charity to expanding accessibility, Himiway's achievements demonstrate their commitment to creating a better world.

"We are thrilled with our accomplishments in 2022 and look forward to continuing our efforts in promoting sustainability, charity, and accessibility," said a spokesperson for Himiway. "Our dedication to creating a better world through innovative and environmentally friendly transportation options is what drives us forward."

One of the highlights of Himiway's 2022 was their charitable efforts. They launched their first-ever charity program and sponsored and participated in two Tour De Cure charity rides and the New England Parkinson's Ride in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Through the Michael J. Fox Foundation, they raised over $1.5 million for Parkinson's disease research and treatment, with a goal to reach $3 million by the end of 2023.

Another major achievement for Himiway was their commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The brand's riders reduced carbon emissions by an impressive 32,700 tons in 2022, demonstrating their commitment to promoting sustainable transportation options.

Himiway also held over 30 test ride events, pop-up events, and expos throughout the United States and Europe in 2022, showcasing their innovative e-bikes to potential customers. The brand opened their first flagship store in San Diego, California, in 2022, with plans to establish 10 more stores in 2023, providing customers with a brick-and-mortar shopping experience. By the end of 2022, Himiway had established over 300 dealers across the country, promoting accessibility and convenience to customers.

Additionally, the number of Himiway riders exceeded 100,000 in the second half of 2022, indicating a growing demand for their products.

Himiway's dedication to providing the best outdoor cycling experience for riders worldwide is apparent in their vision and mission. The brand strives to ensure premium product quality, superior customer satisfaction, and fulfill social responsibility. With branches and customers in North America and Europe, Himiway is a global brand. In the next phase, they aim to serve over 1 million cyclists in 30+ countries worldwide.

