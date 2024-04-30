Himplant Announces International Expansion: FDA-Cleared Cosmetic Enhancement Now Available in Colombia, UAE, and Qatar

Himplant Extends Reach of Esteemed Penuma Technology with Launch in Colombia, UAE, and Qatar

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himplant, the advanced successor to the internationally acclaimed Penuma implant, the first Food and Drug Administration-cleared cosmetic penile aesthetic implant, is continuing to expand into the international market. This landmark move will bring Himplant to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The groundbreaking implant already became available last year in Colombia.

The Himplant procedure, built on the robust foundation and reputation of the Penuma implant, is known for its high standards of cosmetic benefits. This innovative solution is now accessible to a broader audience, aiming to provide men with enhanced self-confidence and an improved cosmetic appearance through renowned technology pioneered by Penuma.

For men suffering from insecurity about their penis and issues like erectile dysfunction, Himplant, a medical-grade silicone implant, can amplify erect girth and enhance perceived length of a flaccid penis while improving rigidity.

"We are excited to bring the advanced capabilities of the Himplant, rooted in the proven success of the Penuma implant, to international markets," said Dr. James Elist, inventor of the Himplant. "This expansion into Colombia, UAE, and Qatar represents a major milestone in our mission to enhance personal satisfaction, boost confidence, and improve cosmetic outcomes globally."

Patients in Colombia, UAE, and Qatar can now schedule their Himplant procedures. To find a physician near them, they can visit the company website . These countries were carefully selected for their well-established health care systems and growing demand for cosmetic medical procedures. Himplant has worked closely with local health care providers and regulatory bodies to ensure a compliant introduction to these markets.

In addition, Himplant's expansion includes comprehensive training and support for local medical professionals to maintain the highest standards of care established by the Penuma implant. "We are dedicated to ensuring that all practitioners meet our stringent training, compliance, and documentation processes," added Elist, emphasizing the continuous legacy of quality and excellence inherited from Penuma.

About Penuma and Himplant

Himplant is the first FDA-cleared cosmetic penile implant. Building on the successful foundation of the Penuma implant, Himplant provides an effective, FDA-cleared solution for those seeking cosmetic improvement. The company's mission is to provide life-enhancing cosmetic procedures that offer not only aesthetic improvement, but also personal satisfaction and increased confidence.

