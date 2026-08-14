Himplant® Global Surgeon Training Course: 18 Surgeons From Five Countries

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Himplant® announced the successful completion of its Global Surgeon Training Course, held May 2026, bringing together 18 surgeons from the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Chile.

The three-day program gave participating surgeons an in-depth look at the clinical, surgical, and operational considerations involved in offering the Himplant® cosmetic penile implant procedure.

Global Himplant® Training Course | World's First FDA-Cleared Penile Enlargement Implant Speed Speed

From the Conference Room to the Operating Room

Led by James Elist, M.D., inventor of the Himplant® procedure, and Kambiz Tajkarimi, M.D., leading Himplant surgeon, the course combined clinical education, live surgical observation and hands-on training using state of the art synthetic penile tissue models specifically designed for Himplant training.

The curriculum covered patient selection, preoperative planning, surgical technique, operating-room workflow, postoperative care and complication management.

"Learning the surgical technique is only one part of the process," said Dr. Elist. "Surgeons must also understand patient selection, expectations and postoperative care. Bringing physicians together from different countries allows us to share that knowledge in a structured and responsible way."

Beyond Surgical Training

The program also included sessions on practice integration, responsible patient education, compliant communication and the systems needed to support patients before and after surgery.

Faculty and attendees concluded the course with a private dinner and networking, giving surgeons from five countries an opportunity to exchange ideas and build professional relationships.

The international participation reflects growing physician interest in Himplant® and structured training in cosmetic penile implant surgery.

Himplant® is a soft, medical-grade silicone implant placed beneath the penile skin to increase girth and enhance the appearance of flaccid length in appropriately screened adult men. The device is U.S. FDA-cleared for cosmetic penile enlargement.

Learn More

Explore the Himplant® surgeon training program or learn more about becoming a Himplant provider.

Disclaimer

Himplant® is intended for cosmetic penile enhancement in appropriately screened adult men. Individual results vary. All surgical procedures carry risks. Final surgical candidacy and medical decisions are determined by the operating surgeon following individual evaluation.

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