"Penis Enlargement In Your Pocket": Himplant®'s AI-Powered App Helps Men Preview Potential Results

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Himplant® today announced a major evolution of the Himplant POV™ mobile app, an AI-powered visualization platform that allows men to upload their own image and view a personalized preview simulating potential girth enhancement from the FDA-cleared Himplant® cosmetic penile implant procedure.

In a world where filters transform faces and AI reimagines reality, Himplant® is bringing that same technology into men's health — offering prospective patients a private, personalized preview designed to support more informed decisions with greater clarity and confidence.

The reaction has been immediate.

"The second I saw my preview, I just stared at my phone," said Marcus L., 34, from Los Angeles. "It wasn't some generic before-and-after photo. It was me. That's when it clicked — this is real."

A Personalized Visualization Experience

Traditional before-and-after galleries show other people's results.

Himplant POV shows what yours could be.

Using AI-assisted image rendering, the app generates a customized visualization based on a user's own submitted photo, offering a simulation of potential enhancement associated with the Himplant® procedure.

For many men, the psychological shift can be significant.

"I'd been researching for almost a year," said Daniel R., 41, from Houston. "But seeing a preview based on my own body changed everything. It took it from abstract curiosity to, 'Okay… this could actually be my life.'"

AI-generated previews are for visualization purposes only and do not predict or guarantee surgical outcomes. Individual experiences vary.

New: Built-In Eligibility Screening

Curiosity often starts with one question:

"Am I even a candidate?"

The newly enhanced Himplant POV app now includes a guided in-app eligibility questionnaire, allowing users to assess whether they may meet baseline candidacy criteria — all before scheduling a consultation.

After completing the screening, users can immediately connect with a team member to review responses and discuss next steps prior to physician evaluation.

"I liked knowing where I could be before even booking a consultation," said Javier M., 38, from Miami. "It made the whole process feel more transparent and less intimidating."

Eligibility screening results are preliminary and do not replace medical evaluation.

Now Available in English, Spanish, and Arabic

Recognizing growing demand, Himplant POV is now fully integrated in:

English

Spanish

Arabic

All educational content, visualization features, and eligibility tools are available across supported languages.

Discreet by Design

Because discretion matters.

Uploaded images and AI previews are processed within a secure framework designed to prioritize user privacy. The app functions as an informational and educational tool and does not substitute for professional medical consultation.

A Cultural Shift in Men's Aesthetic Medicine

Cosmetic procedures for women have long included digital previews and simulation tools. Himplant® is helping bring similar technology into men's aesthetic health — offering a new level of personalization in a space historically defined by uncertainty.

The Himplant® device is a soft, medical-grade silicone implant placed beneath the penile skin to increase girth and enhance flaccid length in eligible adult men. Unlike temporary fillers or fat transfer procedures, Himplant® is designed as a long-lasting surgical solution in appropriate candidates.

The device is FDA-cleared for penile augmentation and supported by published clinical literature.

Disclaimer

Himplant POV is an educational and informational tool. AI-generated previews are for visualization purposes only and do not predict or guarantee actual results. Eligibility screening results are preliminary and do not constitute medical clearance. Individual outcomes depend on anatomy, surgical technique, healing response, and physician evaluation.

