Himplant® Breakthrough: Surgical Penis Enlargement Now Possible for Uncircumcised Men

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, uncircumcised men interested in surgical penis enlargement were often told the same thing first:

"You'll need circumcision first."

evolving surgical candidacy for Himplant® penile enlargement, highlighting that properly evaluated uncircumcised patients may now qualify for the procedure.

That conversation is now changing.

Himplant® surgeons have successfully completed cosmetic penile enlargement procedures in select uncircumcised men following advancements in surgical technique and refined patient selection protocols.

A New Chapter in Surgical Enlargement

Himplant® is a soft, medical-grade silicone implant placed beneath the penile skin to increase girth and enhance the appearance of flaccid length in appropriately screened adult men.

The device is US FDA-cleared for cosmetic penile enlargement.

Historically, circumcision was generally recommended before implantation due to concerns surrounding foreskin retraction, swelling, and postoperative healing.

"This development reflects the evolution of surgical technique and careful patient selection," said Kambiz Tajkarimi, M.D.

With improvements in surgical approach, tissue management, and postoperative care strategies, implantation in certain uncircumcised patients is now possible.

"Successful outcomes depend on careful evaluation of foreskin mobility and skin characteristics," said Carlos Guerra, M.D., Himplant Surgeon in Monterrey, Mexico.

More Options. Same Standards.

Final eligibility is determined exclusively by the operating surgeon based on:

Individual anatomy

Foreskin mobility

Skin elasticity

Overall health status

In some cases, circumcision may still be recommended when medically appropriate.

Patient safety remains the priority.

Why This Matters

For many men worldwide, circumcision is cultural, personal, or religiously significant.

The ability to consider surgical enlargement without mandatory circumcision — when anatomically appropriate — expands possibilities while respecting individual identity.

A Growing Evolution in Men's Aesthetic Surgery

As surgical techniques continue to evolve, so do candidacy options.

For uncircumcised men who previously believed enlargement surgery with Himplant was off the table, consultation may now be worth exploring — pending professional evaluation.

Your options are no longer limited to temporary penis fillers and injection.

Find Out If You're a Candidate

