Himplant Launches "Himplant POV" AI Penile Enhancement Simulator

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Himplant®, developer of the FDA‑cleared penile implant for cosmetic enhancement, today announced the launch of Himplant POV App, an AI‑powered mobile application that helps prospective patients visualize possible results from their own photo, access physician‑reviewed education, and connect with Himplant providers. The app is available on himplant.com/pov, Google Play and App Store .

Key features

Upload a personal photo to see realistic, customized simulations of what post‑procedure changes could look like. Trusted medical education: Learn about candidacy, procedure steps, recovery, and follow‑up.





Learn about candidacy, procedure steps, recovery, and follow‑up. Provider access: Book consultations and prepare questions for licensed Himplant surgeons directly from the app.

"With Himplant POV, we're giving patients clarity and confidence as they evaluate whether the procedure is right for them—combining education with visualization in one secure experience," said the Himplant team.

About the Himplant® procedure

Himplant is a soft, medical‑grade silicone implant placed beneath the penile skin to increase girth and enhance flaccid length in eligible adults. Unlike temporary fillers or fat transfer, Himplant is designed as a durable, one‑time solution and is supported by FDA clearance and published clinical literature.

Availability

Himplant POV is free to download on Google Play and App Store Users can also start at himplant.com/pov to learn more and access the download links.

Learn more

Disclaimer

Himplant POV is an educational visualization tool. AI‑generated previews are for informational purposes only and do not predict or guarantee actual results. Final outcomes depend on individual anatomy, surgical factors, and medical evaluation. Patients should consult a licensed physician to determine eligibility and suitability for the Himplant® procedure.

Media Contact

Himplant® — Media Inquiries

Phone: +1 (844) 573‑6862

Email: [email protected]

