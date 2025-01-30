HIMSS and AMDIS Announce Exclusive Partnership to Support Clinical Executives and Drive Digital Health Transformation

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and the Association of Medical Directors of Information Systems (AMDIS) today announced the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement to create a permanent link between their global networks of health professionals. The partnership will grow and enhance the educational programming and resources available to physicians and clinical leaders.

After decades of collaboration, the expanded partnership aims to leverage the unique strengths of both organizations to better support the evolving needs of clinical executives worldwide.

The agreement enhances the partnership between AMDIS and HIMSS, which includes new educational offerings for health professionals, collaborative work on public policy, and co-hosted events. These joint efforts will provide robust resources and networking opportunities for physicians, Chief Medical Information Officers (CMIOs), clinical leadership, and health technology professionals worldwide.

"Through our partnership with AMDIS, we are creating a trusted network that enables physicians and health system executives to collaborate and share insights that will transform the future of the global health ecosystem, ultimately improving care delivery and patient outcomes," said Hal Wolf, President & CEO of HIMSS. "Digital health transformation is rapidly accelerating, and this partnership will provide the tools and resources clinical leaders need to lead and support advanced infrastructures and stay at the forefront of health innovation."

The new partnership between AMDIS and HIMSS will include:

Exclusive Educational Initiatives : The partnership will focus on developing executive training programs and educational resources, which aim to provide a comprehensive, multi-modal learning experience for clinical leaders to drive digital health transformation at their organizations.





: The partnership will focus on developing executive training programs and educational resources, which aim to provide a comprehensive, multi-modal learning experience for clinical leaders to drive digital health transformation at their organizations. Shared Leadership Development : Both organizations will continue to work together to support the HIMSS-AMDIS Physician Executive Award, recognizing exceptional physician leaders in health information and technology, as well as explore new, blended membership models that bring together the strengths of both communities.





: Both organizations will continue to work together to support the HIMSS-AMDIS Physician Executive Award, recognizing exceptional physician leaders in health information and technology, as well as explore new, blended membership models that bring together the strengths of both communities. Joint Events & Programs : AMDIS and HIMSS will co-develop and cross-promote major healthcare conferences, including the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition and the AMDIS Physician-Computer Connection Symposium. Both organizations will actively collaborate on opportunities to deliver new programs to support the clinician executive.





: AMDIS and HIMSS will co-develop and cross-promote major healthcare conferences, including the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition and the AMDIS Physician-Computer Connection Symposium. Both organizations will actively collaborate on opportunities to deliver new programs to support the clinician executive. International Growth: The partnership will focus on North America to begin, then expand internationally, developing new educational and membership initiatives to further enhance the global reach of both organizations.

"We are excited to enter into this new phase of collaboration with HIMSS," said Richard L. Rydell, CEO of AMDIS. "By combining our expertise in clinical informatics with HIMSS's global influence in health technology, we can offer unprecedented educational opportunities and tools for physician leaders, ensuring they are equipped to globally advance patient care and outcomes through education, networking, and content development."

About Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS)

The HIMSS Vision is to realize the full health potential of every human, everywhere. The HIMSS Mission is to reform the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. With a global society of 125,000 individuals, 430+ provider organizations, 500+ nonprofit partners, and 550+ health services organizations, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in digital health transformation, public policy, workforce development, governance, analytics, and cybersecurity to empower health and healthcare leaders, clinicians, and technology partners across the global health ecosystem.

HIMSS provides critical insights, advisory services, educational resources, professional development tools, and networking opportunities to the global health information and technology communities. The HIMSS Global Headquarters is in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and the HIMSS Americas Headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. Join our global society at www.himss.org.

About AMDIS

Founded in 1997, the Association of Medical Directors of Information Systems is the premier professional organization for physicians interested in and responsible for healthcare information technology.

AMDIS Members are the thought leaders, decision makers and opinion influencers dedicated to advancing the field of Applied Medical Informatics and thereby improving the practice of medicine. AMDIS is the home for the connected CMIO. Join AMDIS at www.amdis.org

