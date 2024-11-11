HIMSS to Launch Veterans Community to Support Veteran Workforce Development

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Veterans Day and Global Health Equity Week, HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) will launch its new Veterans Community on November 11, 2024. The Veterans Community will support veteran workforce development and transition to civilian life for former members of any branch of U.S. military and their spouses.

Healthcare IT jobs are high-demand occupations and can be transformative for veterans and their families in earning good salaries, receiving full health benefits, and having upward career mobility.

HIMSS will launch its new Veterans Community to support veteran workforce development in healthcare. Post this

Any veteran not currently a HIMSS member joining the HIMSS Veterans Community will receive a complimentary one-year individual membership and enrollment in their local HIMSS Chapter. Veterans and spouses are invited to unite with other community members virtually and in person to exchange ideas and discuss trends, challenges, and solutions for veteran-specific issues.

"Our decision to launch a dedicated HIMSS community for veterans reflects a larger conversation happening across the health ecosystem about improved access to care and workforce development," said Tom Leary, HIMSS Senior Vice President & Head of Government Relations. "It is vital that veterans have better access to resources and opportunities that help them embrace digital health transformation to better manage their care and start careers in the health industry."

The Veterans Community launch takes place as part of Global Health Equity Week, a time for healthcare professionals to elevate conversations about care and wellness and take actionable steps to support healthy communities. HIMSS is leading the charge toward health equity every day, but especially from Nov. 11-15, when individuals, chapters, and communities are highlighting the role of digital health as critical to improving patient outcomes and wellness.

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader, and professional society with over 125,000 individual members and thousands of organizational partners worldwide committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, the HIMSS vision is to realize the full health potential of every human everywhere. Its mission is to reform the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology.

Learn more about HIMSS Communities here.

Media Contact:

Albe Zakes

HIMSS Communications Director

[email protected]

+1.267.221.4800

SOURCE HIMSS-HEALTHCARE INFORMATION AND MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS SOCIETY