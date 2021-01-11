Hinckley, Ohio Resident Wins Grand Prize in Home for the Holidays Raffle

CLEVELAND, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one day before the drawing on New Year's Eve, Deborah Rascan, a resident of Hinckley, Ohio decided to buy a $50 raffle ticket, hoping to win either a half million dollar home in Strongsville, Ohio or a cash prize. Thinking it would be a good idea to increase her chances of winning, she bought two more tickets.

That's all it took.

Home Builders Association of Greater Cleveland

"This is like a dream come true," said Rascan, who has been caring for her 90 year old mother since she moved in with her six years ago.

Suffering from a bad back, Rascan needed more help and last March she set up home hospice. Soon the bills started adding up and when she got the call that she won, the cash option was a no brainer.

"This will certainly help, giving me a chance to save some money and possibly do a little something for myself," said Rascan.

And what would that be?

"I really want to get a big screen Smart TV to watch football. I love the Cleveland Browns and want to see them in the Superbowl."

A Home for the Holidays was made possible by the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland's Charitable & Education Foundation, The Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana (OKI) Make- A-Wish Chapter and News 5, WEWS TV.

The campaign managed to raise $677,750 and 100% of the net proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish, OKI and the HBA's Charitable and Education Foundation.

"We're so grateful to the Home Builders Association of Greater Cleveland and News 5 for helping make the Home for the Holidays raffle such a huge success," said Make-A-Wish OKI President and CEO Stephanie McCormick. "Thanks to them and the generosity of everyone who bought a ticket, we'll be able to grant nearly 20 wishes for local children with critical illnesses. Wishes deliver hope and these children need the hope a wish brings now more than ever," she added.

The average cost of a wish is $10,000. Due to the pandemic, fundraising has been a challenge and hundreds of travel-related wishes were put on hold. More children than ever before are now waiting for a wish. That's when the HBA stepped in.

Greater Cleveland HBA President Josh Edgell congratulated the lucky winner and was honored to be part of such a wonderful event.

"In a very trying year we will able to do a lot of good for many children, the community and our workforce development efforts. A special thanks to everyone who bought tickets and helped make the Home for the Holidays raffle a success. Also, congratulations to our lucky winner," said Edgell.

Brenda Callaghan, Executive Director of the HBA was grateful for all of the industry and community support that made the event possible.

"And because of the success, we are looking forward to creating the next Home for the Holidays," she said.

Founded in 2012, the HBA's Charitable and Education Foundation has provided scholarships for students entering the construction industry and community support on projects including the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, Home for Our Troops, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Make-A Wish.

Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Chapter has granted more than 17,500 wishes since it started in 1983.

