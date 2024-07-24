Hinckley Yachts Unveils All-New Picnic Boat 39, Celebrating The 30th Anniversary of The Timeless Model, Featuring First Ever Hinckley Picnic Boat With Forward Seating

Continuing A Legacy of Excellence and Exceptional Craftsmanship

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinckley Yachts, the builder of America's finest yachts for nearly 100 years, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Picnic Boat 39, which marks the world-renowned boat builder's first ever Picnic Boat model to offer forward seating. The new model offers owners and guests an open and inviting seating arrangement, making every seat the best seat on board. Upon stepping aboard the all-new Picnic Boat 39, you'll be met with the ultimate experience of functionality and grandeur allowing for a perfect day on the water.

Introducing the all-new Picnic Boat 39, Featuring Forward Seating

Now available for pre-order, the new Picnic Boat 39 redefines social gatherings, offering three separate but adjoined entertaining areas ideal for hosting friends and family. Crafted with convenience in mind, the Picnic Boat 39 has a smart sliding window mechanism, which grants effortless access to the foredeck, ensuring smooth transitions around the boat. No cumbersome folding doors or sharp edges—just practical.

"From its spacious layout to its advanced features, the Picnic Boat 39 ensures every moment on board is a celebration of adventure, and unforgettable memories," says Scott Bryant, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Hinckley Yachts. "At Hinckley, we have a meticulous approach to design, obsessing over the details, combining the best DNA of past models with the needs and desires of Hinckley customers today. The overall design language of the Picnic Boat 39 demonstrates our continued commitment to building beautiful, timeless, and highly innovative yachts."

The new Picnic Boat 39 is equipped with JetStick 4®, therefore, maneuvering into even the trickiest slips is a breeze. With the latest waterjet technology, owners can explore secluded coves and shallow waters easily, accessing places others can only dream of, with ultimate safety and no exposed running gear. Designing for simplicity is never easy but this didn't stop Hinckley's team of gifted engineers from creating the easiest control system on the market to operate. Smart Mode Selection®️ automatically selects between helm steering and JetStick modes, allowing you to focus on your surroundings and loved ones instead of buttons on a panel. Heading Hold®️ derives a linear course in a variety of conditions, at any speed, while Dock Hold maintains the position at a dock so you can leave the helm and secure lines.

With nine (9) service locations up and down the eastern seaboard, which offer concierge support and variety of services, Picnic Boat 39 customers will join an exclusive family of Hinckley owners that enjoy an ownership experience unlike any other. Hinckley's service locations are full-service operations for all makes and models of Hinckley and other manufacturers. This unique offering makes Hinckley the only boat manufacturer to offer service to other brands and, as a result, is the largest individual network of service by a boat company.

PICNIC BOAT 39 LOA 42' 7" WATER 40 U.S. gallons BEAM 12' 11' TRANSOM DEADRISE 22 degrees DRAFT 2' 2" STANDARD POWER DISPLACEMENT 21,000 lbs Twin Volvo D6 480hp FUEL 300 U.S. gallons Common Rail engines

About The Hinckley Company:

Hinckley has been building and caring for America's finest yachts since 1928. Founded to build and care for the boats of the local lobstermen in Southwest Harbor, Maine, Hinckley quickly developed a reputation for unsurpassed quality and innovation. The years that followed saw the company building true classics of American yachting from the Bermuda 40 to the Picnic Boat. Today, Hinckley builds carbon/epoxy powerboats from 35 to 57 feet and supports its owners and other yachtsmen with its network of service yards from Maine to Florida. For further information, please visit www.hinckleyyachts.com and follow @HinckleyYachts.

SOURCE Hinckley Yachts