Hindi Entertainment Channel Aapka Colors Announces Launch on Cox Contour TV

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IndiaCast's flagship channel, Aapka Colors, is now available to Cox Contour TV customers. From IndiaCast, one of the leading content providers in India, Aapka Colors offers a mix of dramas, reality TV, and lifestyle programs including top-rated shows featuring Bollywood's biggest stars. Key highlights include:

Bigg Boss

India's Got Talent

Got Talent Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

Dance Deewane

Rising Star

Shubharambh

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka

Exclusive home of IIFA (International Indian Film Awards) and the Filmfare Awards

"IMD is proud to work with Cox to bring their South Asian customers the best in Hindi entertainment with the launch of Aapka Colors," said Michael Scott, Vice President, Affiliate Sales and Marketing at International Media Distribution. "In addition, with the earlier launch of CCTV-4, Russian American network RTN, and Germany's international broadcaster DW Deutsch+, Cox continues to serve multicultural customers with premiere international news and entertainment from IMD's channel portfolio."

The Aapka Colors launch builds on Cox's recent launches to expand its international line-up with networks provided by International Media Distribution (IMD), a leading provider of in-language television programming in the U.S.

In addition to Aapka Colors, available a la carte for $14.99, the new Chinese, Russian, and German networks include:

CCTV-4 (Chinese), the overseas channel for China's largest provider of cultural news and entertainment programming, created to keep the 100 million Chinese individuals living outside China informed with news from their homeland. Available a la carte for $11.99 .

largest provider of cultural news and entertainment programming, created to keep the 100 million Chinese individuals living outside informed with news from their homeland. Available a la carte for . RTN (Russian) provides the best in Russian-language programming and an American perspective on world news and immigrant topics. RTN offers a unique selection of programs tailored specifically for the needs of the Russian-American audience. Available a la carte for $14.99 .

. DW Deutsch+ (German) is Germany's international broadcaster. With 20 hours of German and 4 hours of English programming available each day, DW Deutsch + covers everything from culture and lifestyle to news, business and current affairs as well as children's shows and updates on Germany's soccer league - all from a European viewpoint. Available a la carte for $9.99 .

Cox customers can use their Contour voice remote to search for Aapka Colors, CCTV-4, RTN, and DW Deutsch+ by searching by channel name or language group into the remote and adding the channels to their subscription starting at $9.99 a la carte.

The complete Cox/IMD line-up is as follows:

NETWORK NAME LANGUAGE PRICE ** Aapka Colors Hindi $14.99 a la carte price TFC Tagalog w/ optional English subtitles $10.99 a la carte or $17.99 in the Filipino package with GMA Pinoy Filipino On Demand Included with TFC TV JAPAN* Japanese with select dual-audio SAP English $21.99 a la carte TV5MONDE* French w/ select English subtitles $9.99 a la carte DW Deutsch+ German with select English programming $9.99 a la carte SBTN Vietnamese with select English programming $12.99 a la carte TV Asia Hindi, English, as well as select regional languages $11.99 a la carte Channel One Russia Russian $14.99 a la carte RTN Russian $14.99 a la carte ART Arabic $9.99 a la carte CCTV-4 Mandarin Chinese $11.99 a la carte CTI-Zhong Tian Channel Mandarin Chinese $11.99 a la carte Phoenix North America Chinese Channel Mandarin Chinese $9.99 a la carte Phoenix InfoNews Mandarin Chinese $9.99 a la carte

*HD included in launch **prices may vary

Customers can add new international channels online or through their TV remote. For more information, customers can visit https://www.cox.com/residential/tv/sports-and-tv-packages.html

About IMD

IMD is a leading provider of premium multicultural content with over 50 networks in more than 15 languages from Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Delivering full-service solutions providing multicultural marketing, contract negotiation, content delivery and accounting services, IMD delivers the most comprehensive international content from the world's best producers.

