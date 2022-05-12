Hindu Civilization Exhibited on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of American Hindu organizations representing a myriad of Dharmic religions and philosophies held an exhibition titled "Darshana – A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization" on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on May 10 and 11. Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS), in conjunction with numerous Hindu organizations, initiated this educational project as part of a year-long Hindu Dharma Awareness Campaign.

Representatives from thirty-two Congressional offices visited the Exhibition to learn more about the Hindu traditions and culture. The Exhibition offered a platform to explore a wide range of topics such as Yoga, Ayurveda, Dharma, Mathematics, Architecture, Arts, Sciences, and the present-day global presence of Hinduism.

Two U.S. Senators and seven Members of the House of Representatives attended and explored the Exhibition. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Indiana) and Sen. Mark Kelley (D-Arizona) toured the Exhibition and actively engaged with the organizers to learn more about the Hindu community and its traditions, culture, and philosophy.

In his comments after viewing the Exhibition, Senator Braun said, "I appreciate it (Hindu Culture) because it's an enterprising culture. So much of what we do in this world has its roots there, and the more I see, the more I learn about it; it's probably part of how we solve today's problems, from climate change to food security. In general, it's an industrious, enterprising, and faithful community. Glad I've had time to learn more about it."

This Exhibition is part of the Hindu Dharma Awareness Campaign and is successfully being displayed and welcomed across the country. In the months of April and May, over 200 events have been organized across the country to educate political, civic, educational, and interfaith leaders about Hindu Dharma, another term for Hinduism. Open to all, it provides glimpses into the Hindu way of life.

"This was a collective effort of several Hindu organizations. This event created a great opportunity for elected representatives and their staff to better understand their Hindu constituents. We are glad that so many lawmakers and their staff took the time out of their busy day to view the Exhibition and learn more about Hindu Traditions and Culture," said Darshan Soni (National Joint Executive Director, HSS USA), one of the organizers of "Darshana – A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization" at the Capitol Hill event.

