Hindu Civilization Exhibition was Recognized by Pennsylvania State Senate

Pennsylvania State Senator Devlin Robinson lauded an ongoing traveling exhibition, "Darshana – A Glimpse into Hindu Civilization," its organizers Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS), and its partner organizations.

PA State Senate Darshana Event, May 23, 2022 PA State Senate Darshana Event, Volunteers with Elected Officials

Senator Robinson welcomed the exhibition and volunteers of HSS to the State Senate and encouraged all senators to visit the exhibit. He further appreciated the 24 detailed posters depicting the several facets of Hindu Civilization and the Hindu way of life. During his remarks, he said, "I'm confident that everyone who takes the time to learn about the culture will walk away with a better understanding and appreciation of the Hindu civilization. Not only have the Members of this organization been great to work with, but we have become. Good friends"

PA State Senator Yudichak, during his comment, said, "HSS is an organization that promotes a sense of selfless service and civic duty. They have brought the Darshana exhibit, which offers an opportunity to learn about the concepts and practices of the Hindu civilization. It is awe-inspiring to see Hindus coming together as one people to help all people in need."

"I want to say thank you to HSS and all the Hindu community organizations. They collaborated and put this in the exhibition together. Hinduism is a religion as well as a way of life born and nurtured in the wound of the Indian subcontinent," said Stephanie Sun, Executive director for Governor's Commission on Asian American Affairs.

Doctor Jeffery Long, Professor of Religion, Philosophy, & Asian Studies, Elizabethtown College, observed, "This ancient culture has enriched the world in countless ways. You get a sense of that as you go through this exhibit and read about the various dimensions of the Hindu civilization. Again, someone might ask why this exhibit? Why here in the state capital? Well, Hindu culture is American culture. There have been Hindus in America for over 2 centuries. And American culture has been greatly enriched by Hinduism, Hindu thought, Hindu philosophy, and Hindu practice."

Senator Devlin Robinson - 37th State Senatorial District, Senator Yudichak - 14th State Senatorial district, Dr. Jeffery Long, Carl W. Zeigler Professor of Religion, Philosophy & Asian Studies. Stephine Sun - Executive Director, Pennsylvania Governor's Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, House Chair Representative Bryan Cutler - 100th Legislative District, and Senator Marty Flynn - 22nd State Senatorial District, spoke and shared their observations on the exhibition during the media event. Many other State Senators and State House representatives visited the exhibition and interacted with the HSS volunteers.

Dr. Prasanna Jog, Communications Director for HSS Mid-Atlantic Region, said, "It was great to participate in this exhibition at the PA State Capitol! Many of our lawmakers joined this event. The iconic state Capitol was the perfect place to deliver the message of seeing divinity in all, which implies "Vasudhsiva Kutumbakam" or "whole world is one family."

Mr. Mahesh Kalla, National Communications Director, HSS, said, "It was a moment of joy for HSS volunteers experiencing the great American culture of Diversity, Inclusion, and Equality in this temple of democracy. We also felt so proud of HSS for being recognized for its selfless service on the PA Senate floor. It was a fulfilling experience with so many state senators and representatives visiting and welcoming this exhibition."

This traveling exhibition was held at over 200 locations in April and May 2022 to educate political, civic, educational, and interfaith leaders about Hindu Dharma, another term for Hinduism.

