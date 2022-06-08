Hindu Leaders at "Wisdom of Dharma" Summit at Los Angeles, Enlightened the Audience

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA Inc. (HSS), Art of Living (AOL) and various Dharmic organizations hosted the "Wisdom of Dharma" summit in Los Angeles on June 5, 2022 at the AOL near downtown Los Angeles. The event featured an exhibition called "Dharshana" showcasing 5000+ years of Hindu Civilization. A fabulous list of dignitaries and monks including Swami Divya Charan & Swami Akhandananda of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, Swami Poornamatanmada, Dr. Vinod Ambastha, Shri Mas Vidal, and Dr. Jashwant Modi joined Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar on the stage.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar viewing Hindu exhibition accompanied by HSS volunteers From left: Swami Poornamatanmada, Dr. Vinod Ambastha, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Swami Divya Charan, Swami Akhandananda, Shri Mas Vidal and Dr. Jashwant Modi on the stage during Wisdom of Dharma summit in Los Angeles

The program started with a prayer by Shrimathi Sabitha Hebbar, the women's wing president of HSS followed by a devotional song by AOL Volunteers. Dr. Manohar Shinde, member of the Board of Trustees of Dharma Civilization Foundation (DCF) explained the details of the Hindu exhibition. He shared the goals behind the exhibition and how it attempts to bring awareness of Hindu civilization to the public across the country. He also shared the work DCF has been doing to further the accurate understanding and academic study of Hindu Civilization.

Dr. Jashwant Modi of the Southern California Jain Center spoke on several key aspects of the Jain Dharma and the many academic chairs created to promote its study. Shri Mas Vidal followed by a call to be in the moment at all times. He requested the audience to live by Yoga philosophy, making lifestyle changes such as having a vegetarian diet and utilizing traditional Ayurvedic medicinal methods. Swami Poornamatanmada, a 98 year old monk from the Bharat Sevashram Sangh talked about self control, discipline and practice that is necessary to lead a life of Dharma. The wise sage shared his spiritual journey that started in the 1940s and eloquently explained how he had met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar many decades ago.

A short video explaining the life journey of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar was played before he was introduced by Dr. Amit Desai, the outreach executive of HSS for Pacific Southwest region. Dr. Vinod Ambastha, the national president of HSS presented a ceremonial plaque and a book about the Hindu Exhibition to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar.

The audience, overwhelmed with love and devotion, gave a lengthy standing ovation to Gurudev. He addressed the more than 800 guests in the sanctuary hall of AOL center and provided insights into the various activities he is doing all over the world carrying the message of peace. He emphasized the need for Yoga, Ayurveda and countless other Dharma based tools to manage the various crises impacting our world. The audience was then led by Gurudev to a much anticipated guided meditation session that made them transcend the time dimension for 20 minutes.

A vote of thanks was given to the spiritual gurus, audience, and volunteers. Gurudev visited "Dharshana"', the Hindu exhibition and blessed the organizers for their efforts. Shri Naresh Solanki, City of Cerritos council member attended the event along with various priests of Hindu and Jain temples from across Southern California.

Shri Raj Nangia led the media coverage by TV ASIA. Various organizations including Telugu Association of Southern California, Kannada Cultural Association, Los Angeles Telugu Association, Sewa International, Telugu Association of Trivalley, Hindu University of America, and India Sweets and Spices helped by providing volunteers & logistical support.

