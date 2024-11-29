Hinduja Tech Completes TECOSIM Group Acquisition, Further Extending Its Global Automotive Engineering Reach

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Tech Limited, a mobility-focused global engineering and R&D technology company that is a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, today announced the completion of its acquisition of TECOSIM Group, a leading European engineering services provider. This acquisition, expanding its presence in the European market, marks a significant milestone for Hinduja Tech, taking a decisive step towards its vision to be among the top 10 global mobility engineering and R&D companies. The strategic move highlights Hinduja Tech's ongoing commitment to enhancing its global automotive engineering market leadership. This will provide operational efficiencies, increased competitiveness, and a stronger global market presence. This acquisition reinforces Hinduja Tech's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions.

TECOSIM Group, renowned for its cutting-edge virtual validation and body engineering expertise, brings in considerable depth of innovation and talent to the Hinduja Tech family. Combining TECOSIM's deep experience with Hinduja Tech's proven track record, the Hinduja Tech Group will offer a comprehensive suite of services, from advanced technology innovation to leading systems integration. This partnership will empower Hinduja Tech to deliver a broader range of solutions, catering to the global mobility industry's ever-evolving needs and ensuring more comprehensive and competitive services are available to the customers via its unique global delivery model.

Mr. Kumar Prabhas, CEO of Hinduja Tech Limited, said, "We are delighted to have TECOSIM Group join the Hinduja Tech family. This reinforces our unwavering commitment to innovation and growth. TECOSIM Group's virtual validation and body engineering expertise perfectly complements our existing capabilities, allowing us to offer a comprehensive range of solutions. Together, we will drive the future of automotive engineering and shape the contours of the global mobility landscape."

Mr. Udo Jankowski, Managing Director of the TECOSIM Group, echoed this sentiment: "Joining forces with Hinduja Tech is a game-changer for TECOSIM. Their global reach and industry expertise, coupled with our technical strengths, create a winning combination. We are excited to embark on this journey, delivering exceptional value to our clients and driving technological advancements in the global mobility value chain."

This acquisition significantly expands Hinduja Tech's global footprint, solidifying its presence in Europe and positioning itself for further growth. TECOSIM's strong foothold in Europe gives Hinduja Tech a broader geographic reach and opens new avenues for growth, including serving a more diverse customer base across Europe and beyond. With over 650 employees spread across the UK, Germany, Romania, Japan, and India, TECOSIM will bring a wealth of expertise and innovative solutions. Hinduja Tech will leverage its enhanced capabilities to address the automotive industry's complex challenges, delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency, sustainability, and performance.

Hinduja Tech, part of the multi-billion-dollar Hinduja Group, is the integrated Product Engineering and Digital Technologies Solutions provider for the mobility industry. As a partner of choice, Hinduja Tech works with leading automotive organizations (OEMs & Tier-X Suppliers) and disruptive mobility players in North America, Europe, APAC, and India. To learn more about Hinduja Tech, visit www.hindujatech.com

Hinduja Group has a presence in over 38 countries and employs about 200,000 people with multiple industry verticals like Mobility, Lubricants & Specialty Chemicals, Banking & Finance, Digital Technology, Energy, Media & Entertainment, Realty, Healthcare, Project Development and Trading.

TECOSIM Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is a globally active engineering company renowned for developing technological solutions that promote sustainable transport, safe and clean energy supply, and a competitive industrial landscape. Started as a German engineering company, the TECOSIM Group has now earned an exceptional reputation in Europe, Asia, and the USA through its global expansion and is known for its expertise in simulation, testing, and engineering services, catering to a diverse range of industries including automotive, energy, and industrial sectors.

