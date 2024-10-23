HinduPACT's HinduVote Initiative Launches New Website for Comprehensive Candidate Evaluation - Aims to Empower Hindu Voters Across the U.S. with In-Depth Insights into Candidates

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HinduPACT's HinduVote, a voter and candidate education initiative of the World Hindu Council of America (VHPA), has launched a groundbreaking website to empower American Hindu voters with a multidimensional analysis of US House and Senate candidates from all political parties. American Hindu vote is poised to be a decisive factor in crucial battleground states during the 2024 elections.

HinduVote.Org website offers the following:

American Hindu Agenda 2024 Voter Education and GOTV

Candidate Relationships Diagram : Innovative pictorial representation of a candidate's view on Hindu issues, caucus memberships, and political alliances.

: Innovative pictorial representation of a candidate's view on Hindu issues, caucus memberships, and political alliances. Candidate Survey : Focus on issues outlined in the 2024 American Hindu Agenda and other significant matters.

: Focus on issues outlined in the 2024 and other significant matters. Funding Sources and PAC Endorsements : Provides transparency into campaign financing.

: Provides transparency into campaign financing. Constituent Feedback : Insights from the community survey on candidate engagement.

: Insights from the community survey on candidate engagement. Legislative Alignment with HinduPACT: Candidate position on specific resolutions and bills.

The HinduVote initiative is making waves among American Hindu voters. Educational material has already been distributed to a large number of temples at the Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council (HMEC) conference. The movement has gained momentum as several temples have joined it to raise awareness and create an enlightened and empowered democracy.

Deepa Karthik, Executive Director of the HinduVote, commented,

"Launching our new website is a milestone for Hindu voter education. It empowers our community to make informed choices and actively shape the political landscape. The HinduVote initiative is not just about the Hindu community but about promoting fairness, transparency, and engagement for all Americans."

"We hope that temples become hubs for community engagement, providing a space where civic participation is encouraged," said Deepti Mahajan, Co-Convenor of HinduPACT. She added, "By presenting a detailed, non-partisan view of candidates, we ensure that the Hindu vote is well-informed and impactful. This initiative will be pivotal in ensuring that the Hindu voices are heard and respected."

Ajay Shah, President of VHPA and Co-Convenor of HinduPACT, emphasized, "Our focus is the American Hindu Agenda 2024. The agenda addresses issues ranging from Hinduphobia and vandalism of Hindu temples to legal immigration and fairness in college admissions. HinduVote.org website, a guide for temples and non-profit organizations, and a voter's guide impress upon the citizens to participate in the electoral process and make an informed choice based on dharmic (righteous) principles."

About HinduPACT:

HinduPACT (Hindu Policy Research and Advocacy Collective) is an initiative of VHPA dedicated to policy research, advocacy, and education focused on issues impacting the American Hindu community. Through its HinduVote program, HinduPACT promotes voter education and civic engagement, striving to ensure informed political participation that aligns with the values and priorities of Hindu Americans.

About the World Hindu Council of America (VHPA):

VHPA is the oldest and one of the largest Hindu organizations in the US.

Contact Information:

Ajay Shah, President, VHPA & Co-Convenor, HinduPACT

[email protected] | (858) 866-9661

Deepti Mahajan, Co-Convenor, HinduPACT

[email protected]

Deepa Karthik, Executive Director, HinduVote

[email protected]

Website: hindupact.org

Social Media: Facebook: HinduPACT | Twitter/X: @hindupact | Instagram: @hindupact

Media Contact:

Ajay Shah

858-866-9661

[email protected]

SOURCE HinduPACT