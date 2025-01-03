Hinen to Showcase Advanced Energy Storage Technology at Powerelec Nigeria 2025

LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the spotlight of the West African and global power energy industry, the Powerelec Nigeria 2025 exhibition will be held from January 13-15, 2025, at the Eko Atlantic City Landmark Centre in Lagos. As a leading expert in residential energy storage solutions, Hinen will present its latest development, the Hinen A Series RESS (Residential Energy Storage System), at booth number 1B18. This product integrates multiple advanced technologies, providing users with the most reliable power protection while injecting new vitality into the West African power market.

Hinen to showcase Hinen A Series RESS on Powerelec Nigeria 2025

Forward-Looking Energy Storage Solutions

In recent years, Nigeria's national power grid has faced worsening conditions, with frequent nationwide blackouts and partial power outages significantly impacting residents' quality of life and business operations. In response to this challenging situation, the Hinen A Series RESS stands out for its superior technical performance. It can switch between grid-tied and off-grid modes within ≤10 milliseconds during a power failure, much faster than the market average. Moreover, when the grid recovers, it achieves true 0ms seamless switching, ensuring continuous and stable power supply. This not only minimizes economic losses due to unstable grids but also enhances the safety and reliability of electricity use for households and businesses.

Technical Advantages

Seamless Grid-to-Off-Grid Switching : Utilizing Virtual Synchronous Generator (VSG) technology, the Hinen A Series RESS enables seamless switching between grid-tied and off-grid modes. This technology stabilizes frequency and voltage through droop control and inertia, improving system performance and enabling weak-grid connection.

: Utilizing Virtual Synchronous Generator (VSG) technology, the Hinen A Series RESS enables seamless switching between grid-tied and off-grid modes. This technology stabilizes frequency and voltage through droop control and inertia, improving system performance and enabling weak-grid connection. Rapid Fault Detection : Built-in intelligent algorithms monitor grid status in real-time, accurately detecting power faults and responding almost instantly, ensuring user power safety.

: Built-in intelligent algorithms monitor grid status in real-time, accurately detecting power faults and responding almost instantly, ensuring user power safety. EPS Uninterruptible Power Supply: Even during complete power outages, EPS provides continuous power support within 10 milliseconds, ensuring critical equipment remains powered.

Commitment to Safety

To ensure absolute safety for users, the Hinen A Series RESS incorporates multiple safety mechanisms, including overcharge, deep discharge, and short-circuit protection. The system meets IP65 dustproof and waterproof standards and operates reliably in extreme temperature environments (-20°C to +60°C). The product is certified by CB, CE, UKCA, and other international authorities and offers a ten-year warranty, giving users peace of mind.

Building a Greener Energy Future Together

Hinen invites all professionals interested in clean energy development to visit booth 1B18 and discuss how we can build a more sustainable future together. We look forward to collaborating with like-minded enterprises and individuals to drive the green energy revolution in West Africa and beyond.

About Hinen

Hinen Group, listed since 2004 with stock code 300787, is recognized for its robust product capacity and technological prowess. Its subsidiary, Hinen New Energy, is devoted to crafting residential energy storage systems, boasting integrated inverter and battery R&D. With a dedication to promoting energy independence globally, Hinen has expanded its reach with branches worldwide, offering localized, expert services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590036/Hinen_showcase_Hinen_A_Series_RESS_Powerelec_Nigeria_2025.jpg