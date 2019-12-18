Hines Supply Named Top Workplace By Chicago Tribune

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hines Supply, a leading distributor of building materials in the Chicago area, has been named one of the Chicago Tribune's 2019 Top Workplaces. Hines received this recognition based upon the results of an anonymous survey conducted by an independent third party to measure workplace culture.

Founded in 1892, today Hines operates multiple locations throughout Illinois, providing specialty building products, such as lumber, roofing, siding, millwork, cabinets and decking, to professional builders and remodelers in Chicagoland and across Illinois, lower Wisconsin and northern Indiana. Hines' operations and services include building materials delivery and distribution, custom wall panel, roof and floor truss manufacturing, and kitchen and bath design.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by our own people as a Top Workplace in Chicago," said Hines Supply President Doug Jones. "Hines was founded on a people-first philosophy, and we're proud that culture continues more than 125 years later."

Hines employs nearly 350 people throughout Illinois, with a workforce of professionals in a wide range of job disciplines that include sales, yard and warehouse operations, manufacturing and production, and commercial delivery drivers.

"At Hines, we have a great team, with a broad mix of perspectives and backgrounds, from employees that have been with us for decades or are industry veterans to others that have come from other industries or are just out of school," said Hines Vice President of Sales Greg Belcher. "We're proud that we empower our associates and provide them not only with a job, but also with the training, technology and support so they can build a long-term career and grow with us."

To learn more about career opportunities with Hines Supply, please visit hinessupply.com/careers or checkout Hines' LinkedIn or Facebook pages.

Founded in 1892, Hines operates multiple locations throughout Illinois, including millwork, wall panel and truss manufacturing facilities, providing specialty building products to customers in Chicagoland and across Illinois, lower Wisconsin and northern Indiana.

Hines Supply is a division of US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country.

Contact: Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

tim.wirth@uslbm.com

SOURCE US LBM