HINGE Axis Software Streamlines eCommerce Data Reporting and Operations

CINCINNATI, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HINGE GLOBAL, an industry-leading eCommerce agency, has launched a ground-breaking eCommerce software service called HINGE Axis. HINGE Axis is a proprietary SaaS (software as a service) platform that simplifies and streamlines the management of Amazon and other eCommerce businesses. HINGE GLOBAL has developed this software leveraging its 150+ years of collective Amazon and eCommerce experience, across over 150 brands and $600 million in total gross sales.

The HINGE Axis software is unique in that it consolidates critical functionality in one place, enabling sellers, brands, manufacturers, and distributors to manage all aspects of their eCommerce activities. HINGE Axis is the convergence of eCommerce marketing, sales, operations, and reporting in a single intuitive command center.

"HINGE GLOBAL is excited to offer the HINGE Axis platform to simplify the management of eCommerce businesses across all channels. As a top eCommerce marketplace agency, we've been running large-scale eCommerce businesses for over five years. We recognize that the existing eCommerce tools are highly fragmented and often built to solve a specific problem on a single channel and geography. We have intentionally designed HINGE Axis to be a multi-channel, global platform to cut through these inefficiencies. With just a single, enterprise platform, Axis provides transparent insights, clear actions, and successful business results for eCommerce. We believe Hinge Axis will be a game-changer for the industry." -- Dean Seifert, President - HINGE GLOBAL

HINGE Axis is designed to integrate into third party systems that already exist within sellers' eCommerce ecosystems. Axis can also ingest third party data to enrich the insights further. In the initial release, the software will focus on delivering functionality for Amazon. However, over the next few months, the platform will expand to cover other marketplaces and eCommerce sites, such as Walmart.com, Target+, Shopify, eBay, and others.

ABOUT HINGE GLOBAL:

HINGE GLOBAL is an eCommerce agency, delivering profitable online sales growth for manufacturers and vendors on Amazon, Walmart.com, and other marketplaces. HINGE GLOBAL helps brands accelerate their digital commerce by delivering end-to-end solutions including business analysis, paid advertising, and online business operations.

HINGE GLOBAL is a part of Vora Ventures. Vora Ventures is a privately held equity group that specializes in building innovative IT companies worldwide in the B2B software, services and infrastructure solutions space.

