Hinge Bio Presents Preclinical Data from its GEM-DIMER Program Targeting B Cell Depletion at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

Hinge Bio's CD19, CD20, and Fc gamma receptor-targeting GEM-DIMER molecules are promising candidates to provide broad and deep depletion of B Cells with a reduced risk of antigen escape variants.

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinge Bio, Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company, today announced that Daniel Capon, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Juha Punnonen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, are presenting data from the company's GEM-DIMER program targeting B cell depletion at this year's American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 in San Diego.

"Hinge Bio is addressing areas of significant unmet medical need with its revolutionary GEM-DIMER platform, which uses topological engineering to combine the most desirable properties of multiple clinically relevant antibodies into a single molecule with dramatically improved activity, while retaining the robust stability and manufacturability of conventional antibodies," said Dr. Capon. Dr. Punnonen added, "This encouraging preclinical data supports advancing its GEM-DIMER candidate targeting CD19, CD20, and Fc gamma receptors as quickly as possible to clinical investigation in order to treat the large number of patients with B cell mediated diseases who remain resistant to currently approved treatments."

Oral Poster details are as follows:

Beyond antibodies and CAR-T: Topologically-engineered, super-dimeric antibody-like molecules with dual Fc domains for trispecific, bivalent targeting of CD19, CD20, and Fc gamma receptors

Abstract #2730, Session PO.IM01.06 – Single Target and Bispecific Antibodies

Session Date/Time: April 8, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM, Section 6

Presenting Authors: Daniel Capon, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer;

Juha Punnonen, MD, PhD, Chief Development Officer

Summary: Hinge Bio's CD19/CD20-targeting GEM-DIMER molecules are promising candidates to provide efficient depletion of both CD19+ and CD20+ cells, providing potential for broad and deep depletion of B cells with reduced risk of emergence of antigen escape variants. These data support the advancement of these CD19/CD20-targeting GEM-DIMER molecules in multiple indications where depletion of CD19+ and/or CD20+ B cells is needed. Preparations for clinical investigation are ongoing.

ABOUT HINGE BIO

Hinge Bio is a privately held biotechnology company leveraging its powerful GEM-DIMER™ platform to develop therapeutics that address the problems of inadequate efficacy and resistance in diseases including cancer, inflammatory disease, and infectious disease. The GEM-DIMER platform creates multivalent, multispecific antibody-based therapeutics that bind their targets in a novel manner allowing for dramatically enhanced biological activity and unique functionality. The GEM-DIMER technology was invented by Hinge Bio's Chief Scientific Officer, Daniel Capon, Ph.D., the co-inventor of recombinant Factor VIII for hemophilia and three revolutionary technologies that have transformed biological therapy: Fc fusion proteins (Genentech, Inc.), scFv-Zeta Chimeric Antigen Receptors for T cell therapy (Cell Genesys, Inc.), and germline-modified mice producing repertoires of fully human antibodies capable of recognizing human disease targets (Abgenix, Inc.). Hinge Bio is advancing a pipeline of programs to treat autoimmune diseases, cancer, and infectious disease.

