Hinge Global and DM Fulfillment Offer "TurnKey FBM" Joint Service to Provide Urgently Needed Help to Amazon Sellers

CINCINNATI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as businesses head into the peak Q4 holiday season, Amazon is reducing the inventory levels allowed by their distribution centers by as much as 30-40% for many brands. Because of these changes, sellers who rely solely on Amazon to fulfill orders (known as Fulfillment by Amazon, or FBA) may experience product out-of-stocks if the inventory levels allowed by Amazon are less than what are needed to meet product sales demands. Amazon is even cutting inventory levels for brands with excellent Inventory Performance Index (IPI)https://www.hingeglobal.com/blog/q4-checklist/ scores.

DM Fulfillment reaches 99% of the U.S. population within 1-2 days via ground delivery Amazon's reduction in FBA inventory levels means sellers must use FBM to avoid running out-of-stock.

To avoid running out of product, especially during the critical Q4 season, sellers are strongly recommended to use Fulfillment by Merchant (FBM), either in combination with FBA or alone. Fulfillment by Merchant is where sellers take responsibility for warehousing and shipping orders. Today, 57% of Amazon sellers are not using FBM . (Only 34% of Amazon sellers use a combination of FBA and FBM, and only 9% use FBM alone.)

To help sellers manage FBM, Hinge Global and DM Fulfillment are offering a joint service called TurnKey FBM. TurnKey FBM is a streamlined fulfillment solution for brands and distributors, enabling them to avoid the restrictions of FBA. TurnKey FBM leverages DM Fulfillment's direct-to-consumer fulfillment expertise and cost-effective shipping. In fact, using TurnKey FBM may be cheaper than FBA, and also result in faster shipping to consumers.

To learn more about the changes to Amazon's inventory levels and the TurnKey FBM solution, Hinge Global and DM Fulfillment are inviting you to join one of two webinars. Click below to register; registrants will also receive a recording of the event:

September 30, 2021 ( 3PM EST / 2PM CST /12 PST)

( / /12 PST) October 5, 2021 ( 3PM EST / 2PM CST /12 PST)

You can also learn more by reaching out here.

ABOUT DM FULFILLMENT:

DM Fulfillment Services provides best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions so that manufacturers, merchants, and trading partners can seamlessly integrate with today's omni-channel, eCommerce world. Visit www.dmfulfillment.com to learn more. Media contact: [email protected].

ABOUT HINGE GLOBAL:

HINGE GLOBAL is a leading full-service eCommerce agency, delivering profitable online sales growth for manufacturers and distributors on Amazon, Walmart.com, and other marketplaces. Visit www.hingeglobal.com to learn more.

Media contact:

Kathy Cummins

[email protected]

513-910-3638

SOURCE Hinge Global

Related Links

http://www.dmfulfillment.com

