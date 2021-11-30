HINGE GLOBAL introduces TurnKey Content - a Suite of Digital Content Services for Online Sellers

CINCINNATI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As eCommerce shopping has become the norm, shoppers have raised their expectations for the digital shopping experience. Consumers expect to see clear, accurate, and engaging brand content across all eCommerce sites. Strong copywriting (leveraging relevant and trending keywords) is critical to enable products to be discovered in the "endless aisles" of the digital shelf. Eye-catching and relatable product images help drive sales but also help minimize return rates by ensuring that consumers know exactly what to expect from the product. Enhanced Content (also known as Rich Media or A+ Content) typically sits just above the product reviews, so this is another set of digital content that helps communicate product benefits and drive conversion.

Digital Content drives Online Sales

However, for brands selling across multiple eCommerce sites, maintaining up-to-date content across multiple eCommerce channels has become increasingly complex. Every e-retailer has unique formatting requirements, and different policies and regulations. E-commerce sites are frequently updating their requirements, necessitating agile changes on the part of Sellers to avoid listing suppressions or other penalties. For example, in 2021, Amazon had 346 policy changes, Target.com had 298 changes, and HomeDepot.com had 239 changes. Navigating this complexity requires specialized eCommerce expertise.

To help online sellers streamline the process of creating and managing content across multiple eCommerce sites, HINGE GLOBAL offers TurnKey Content. TurnKey Content is a suite of solutions that helps eCommerce sellers boost their online sales by:

Creating eye-catching product photography, lifestyle images, and engaging video content.

Driving organic search through best-in-class copywriting.

Increasing conversions with visually arresting Enhanced Content.

Consolidating, managing, and publishing the content across numerous eCommerce retail channels and marketplaces, including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, HomeDepot.com, Petco.com, Petsmart.com, and more.

Configuring digital catalogs and brand quality sites for the brand's internal sales teams.

HINGE GLOBAL is a Salsify-certified agency.

One of our clients, Bimbo Bakeries USA, noted:

"HINGE GLOBAL made the content creation and upload process on Salsify seamless! Their team did a great job of researching 8 of our brands, building out compelling Enhanced Content pages that increase conversion, and they worked to ensure that the content met the requirements for multiple online channels."

Reach out to HINGE GLOBAL to learn more: [email protected] or at hingeglobal.com.



About HINGE GLOBAL:

HINGE GLOBAL is a full-service eCommerce agency, delivering profitable online sales growth on Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, and other marketplaces. HINGE GLOBAL accelerates digital commerce by delivering market analysis, PPC, digital creative content, and operations.



www.hingeglobal.com

Media Contact:

Kathy Cummins

513-910-3638

[email protected]

SOURCE HINGE GLOBAL