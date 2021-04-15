HINGE GLOBAL Partners With NielsenIQ To Offer CPG Companies End-to-End eCommerce Solutions

"We are thrilled about the strategic partnership between NielsenIQ and HINGE GLOBAL. Our services are highly complementary, combining the power of HINGE's eCommerce expertise with Nielsen's traditional retail and omnichannel insights. Together we are helping large and small CPG companies optimize their multichannel retail strategies," said Fred Killingsworth, CEO of HINGE GLOBAL.

About NielsenIQ:

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a ground-breaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world's leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. NielsenIQ has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielseniq.com.

About HINGE GLOBAL:

HINGE GLOBAL is a full-service eCommerce agency, delivering profitable online sales growth on Amazon, Walmart.com, and other marketplaces. HINGE GLOBAL helps brands accelerate their digital commerce by delivering end-to-end solutions including business analysis, paid advertising, digital creative content, and online business operations. For more information, visit www.hingeglobal.com.

