HINGE GLOBAL's Amazon Software Provides Two-Years of Historical Data and Automated Account Audit

CINCINNATI, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HINGE GLOBAL's Amazon seller software - known as Hinge Axis - now automatically integrates two years of historical sales and advertising data within 72 hours of registering. Sellers' Amazon Seller Central catalogs are also audited to help prioritize the product listings with the greatest opportunity for optimization.

The cutting-edge features of Hinge Axis, including realtime data, and product listing and catalog management Hinge Axis eCommerce platform helps Amazon sellers save time and grow sales Hinge Axis is an easy-to-use Amazon seller software that simplifies all the daily tasks of operating an Amazon account

HINGE GLOBAL has encapsulated the company's 150 collective years of Amazon expertise into a breakthrough proprietary Amazon seller tool called Hinge Axis. Hinge Axis streamlines all aspects of daily Amazon operational tasks into an integrated eCommerce platform, saving time and resources, while also helping to optimize and grow sales.

Key functionality:

Real-Time and Historical Amazon Seller Central Dashboard: Hinge Axis integrates 42 different reports into one seamless Amazon sales analysis tool. This data is pulled continuously throughout the day to provide real-time tracking. Additionally, within 72 hours of registering, the Hinge Axis eCommerce platform will pull and store 104 weeks of historical data. This historical data enables Sellers to track their sales, advertising, buy box, and pricing trends.

Streamlined Amazon Catalog Management : The Hinge Axis eCommerce software helps sellers manage their product details, such as copywriting, images, dimensions and weights, pricing, and child/parent relationships. Information can be edited and published to Amazon with a single click.

: The Hinge Axis eCommerce software helps sellers manage their product details, such as copywriting, images, dimensions and weights, pricing, and child/parent relationships. Information can be edited and published to Amazon with a single click. Automated Listing Quality Audit: Within 72 hours of registering, subscribers will also receive an automated listing quality audit of their entire Amazon catalog. This Amazon optimization tool helps prioritize opportunities across copywriting, design, enhanced content, and inventory management. HINGE GLOBAL provides free consulting on the listing quality audit results.

More functionalities will be launched in the coming months, including tracking and responding to Buyer Messages, Amazon Case Management, and Amazon Vendor Central Reporting. To learn more, visit http://hingeaxis.com/ hingeglobal.com , or you can book a demo of Hinge Axis at hingeglobal.com/book-a-demo/ .

ABOUT HINGE GLOBAL:

HINGE GLOBAL is a leading eCommerce consulting firm and Amazon agency, delivering profitable online sales growth for brands and distributors on Amazon, Walmart.com, and other marketplaces. HINGE GLOBAL helps brands accelerate their digital commerce by delivering end-to-end solutions including market assessment, advertising/SEO, copywriting, design, and channel management.

HINGE GLOBAL is a part of Vora Ventures . Vora Ventures is a privately-held equity group that specializes in building innovative IT companies worldwide in the B2B software, services, and infrastructure solutions space.

