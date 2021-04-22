Hinge Health and Carrum Health Join Forces to Create a One-of-a-Kind Comprehensive Musculoskeletal Solution for the Employer Market

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinge Health and Carrum Health today jointly announced a partnership unveiling a fully integrated, end-to-end digital musculoskeletal (MSK) solution. The partnership unites Hinge Health's patient-centered Digital MSK Clinic with Carrum Health's technology-powered Centers of Excellence (COE) platform to offer employers the most affordable and complete clinical care model available today.

Clients purchasing both Hinge Health and Carrum Health will gain access to MSK surgery bundles, free of administrative costs, which are covered by Hinge Health through December 2022. Additionally, clients will have preferred pricing on Carrum's other bundles across cardiovascular, bariatrics, and cancer. The integrated solution will provide all of this on top of streamlined contracting, operations, and member experiences.

"Hinge Health is already proven to avoid 2 in 3 musculoskeletal surgeries for members going through our program. We understand, however, that for some members surgery is the right option. By integrating Carrum's MSK surgery bundle into our product, we will provide not only a seamless member experience but also fantastic cost savings for employers," said Daniel Perez, CEO and co-founder of Hinge Health.

"Carrum is thrilled to bring a fully integrated solution to market and pair our MSK surgery bundles with Hinge Health's market-leading Digital MSK Clinic. Now, regardless of where patients are in their MSK journey, they can focus on improving their health and rest easy knowing they will have the best-quality care in a seamless experience," said Carrum Health's founder and CEO, Sach Jain. "Since Carrum Health's founding, we've been on a mission to change the way healthcare is delivered and paid for, and this partnership will help us more quickly deliver on that promise to our members."

Fully Integrated App-enabled MSK Journey—All in One Place

This partnership delivers an end-to-end MSK member experience with access to digital physical therapy, health coaching for behavioral change, long-lasting pain management technology, pre- and post-operative care, concierge provider navigation, and low-cost, high-quality surgery. An integrated member experience is delivered by a unified clinical care team that guides members through evidence-based MSK care pathways. The result is reduced MSK costs, fewer surgeries, and improved clinical outcomes, including pain reduction, improved mental health, and fewer hospital readmissions.

Carrum's COE deliver more predictable, lower, transparent pricing, eliminating surprise medical bills and out-of-pocket costs. Carrum Health's digital COE platform is the only program with independently validated 45% cost savings per procedure, as published in a peer-reviewed study by RAND Corporation .

Rising Market Demand for MSK Care

Together, Hinge Health and Carrum Health are addressing strong employer demand to control and contain growing MSK spend.

Mostly driven by overuse of surgeries, MSK is an employer's highest medical claim expense. In the past decade, MSK spending has nearly doubled, growing from $10 billion to about $20 billion, but this increase has not led to improved patient outcomes, according to Hinge Health's State of MSK Report 2021 .

To close the gaps between conservative care and surgery, reduce medical spend, and improve clinical outcomes, employers are investing in MSK care. A 2020 Business Group on Health employer survey reported that 70% of employers will adopt a digital MSK solution and 81% will adopt a COE solution in the next 18 months.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health is pioneering the world's most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic™. We reduce MSK pain, opioid use, and surgeries by pairing advanced wearable technology with a comprehensive clinical care team, including doctors of physical therapy, physicians, board-certified health coaches, and more. Available to millions of members, Hinge Health is the #1 Digital MSK Clinic™ for health plans and employers, including Boeing, Salesforce, and US Foods. Learn more at www.hingehealth.com.

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health is on a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits families, employers, and providers. Carrum's award-winning surgery benefits platform connects self-insured employers with top providers under standardized bundled payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. Based in South San Francisco, Carrum Health was founded in 2014 to change the way healthcare is delivered and paid for. The company is backed by leading investors Tiger Global Management, GreatPoint Ventures, Cross Creek, Wildcat Venture Partners, and SpringRock Ventures. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com.

