Hinge Introduces Hidden Words to Give Daters Curated Control of Comments

New feature enables users to filter the words, phrases and emojis they see in their incoming Likes with Comments for a more positive dating experience

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hinge released Hidden Words, a new feature that gives daters across the globe the ability to filter the words, phrases and emojis in their incoming Likes with Comments — helping to reduce unwanted interactions while increasing safety and confidence on their dating journey. A first-of-its-kind tool among dating apps, Hidden Words aims to help users customize their experience, creating a more comfortable space to show up as their authentic selves.

Hinge's Hidden Words

Meaningful connections can only happen when people feel safe. Research shows that online harassment has been on the rise across all digital spaces – particularly for vulnerable groups like women, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ users. Hidden Words is designed to help support daters by detouring a negative interaction before it starts, and to provide the opportunity to create a better experience on Hinge based on their personal preferences.

How Hidden Words works: Daters create a personalized list of words, phrases or emojis they don't want to see in their inbound Likes with Comments. Likes that come with comments including unwanted terms from a user's custom list will not show up in that user's total like count; instead, they will be moved to a separate category where users can individually review them at any point they wish, or delete without ever opening. Additionally, users will be able to add to their Hidden Words list if reporting messages as inappropriate.

"At Hinge, we believe in creating an environment where everyone can feel safe and respected, which is integral to building genuine connections," said Jeff Dunn, Hinge's VP, Trust & Safety. "With the launch of Hidden Words, we are living by our mission, to become the most trusted dating app. This feature is about giving daters the ability to define their boundaries, enhancing their confidence in the process. Our hope is that with Hidden Words, users will feel reassured they can explore potential connections in a way that's most comfortable to them, leading to safer and more satisfying dating experiences."

Hinge is continually investing in Trust & Safety efforts that respond to daters' needs. Features such as Selfie Verification help people feel more confident that a user is actually who they appear to be in their profile photos, equipping them to make informed decisions about who they interact with. Hidden Words also builds on Hinge's efforts to protect and empower vulnerable users, including providing queer dating resources and offering funding to expand therapy access to BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ daters .

