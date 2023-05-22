Hinge Names Stéphane Taine as Chief Product Officer

News provided by

Hinge Inc.

22 May, 2023, 11:48 ET

Stéphane will lead the company's product efforts, uncovering the most innovative and effective ways to help people find love.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinge, the dating app designed to be deleted™, is thrilled to announce that Stéphane Taine (he/him) will join the company as Chief Product Officer. A seasoned product executive with more than seventeen years of experience, Stéphane has an extensive background in leading product teams through growth and transformation and executing large-scale trust and safety initiatives. As Chief Product Officer at Hinge, Stéphane will lead the product organization as the company continues to grow, and the team prioritizes safety, AI innovation, and continued expansion into new international markets. 

The news comes as the company is experiencing tremendous growth. Last month, Match Group announced that Hinge is gaining significant traction as the app enters new markets across Europe. In April, Hinge was the second most downloaded dating app in the United Kingdom and France and a top three most downloaded dating app in Germany and the Nordic countries*.

"Hinge's dedication to ensuring anyone looking for love, regardless of where they live or their identity, is deeply meaningful to me," said Taine. "Technology has the power to help us achieve some of our most important goals – like finding a fulfilling relationship. As I step into this role, I am exhilarated by the opportunity to help shape the future of people finding connection."

Prior to Hinge, Stéphane was at Meta where he served as the Head of Product Management for Messenger. While at Meta, Stéphane led the strategy to drive daily meaningful conversations and was responsible for large-scale trust and safety projects. Stéphane also drove user growth for Messenger and Instagram Calling and led major product launches like Group Video Chat, augmented reality effects, and Watch Together. Prior to working at Meta, he spent eight years at Microsoft serving as Principal Program Manager Lead for Skype for Business.

*According to Sensor Tower data and the MTCH Q1 2023 Earnings Report.

About Hinge
Hinge is the dating app designed to be deleted. In today's digital world, singles are so focused on sending likes and looking through profiles that they're not actually building meaningful connections in person. Hinge is on a mission to change that by building the most effective dating app experience so users can get off the app and out on great dates. On Hinge, there are no rules, timers, or games. Instead, you'll have unique conversations over the text, photos, and audio you've shared on your profile. Hinge's approach is resonating with daters. In 2022, Hinge was the fastest-growing dating app in the US, UK, and Canada. Hinge was acquired by Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in 2018.

SOURCE Hinge Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.