Hinge Promotes Michelle Parsons to Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinge, the dating app "designed to be deleted," has announced the promotion of Michelle Parsons to Chief Product Officer. As Chief Product Officer, Michelle will focus on both enhancing the user experience through product innovations and developing internal systems that will help scale product development. Tim MacGougan, Hinge's current CPO, is stepping into the newly-created Chief Design Officer role as the company doubles down on its goal to have the most effective app design.

Prior to Hinge, Michelle had extensive product leadership experience at Spotify as the Product Lead of Personalization and at Netflix as the Product Lead of Global Kids and Family. She is deeply skilled and passionate about articulating a brand's vision and delivering clear workstreams that support employee and company growth. Since joining the company in January 2021, Michelle has made significant progress implementing Hinge's strategic vision of getting users off the app and into meaningful relationships through end-to-end product discovery, development and growth.

Having met her partner of five years on Hinge, Michelle leverages her personal experience using the app to bring a unique perspective to product development. As a part of the LGBTQIA+ community, Michelle understands the challenge of finding a space that feels welcoming and is committed to creating an inclusive app experience for all. Most recently, Michelle has supported the integration of in-app features on Hinge — including choice of pronouns and sexual orientation descriptors — to do just that.

"As someone who found love on Hinge, I know the profound impact of what we do every day. I'm passionate about continuing to innovate across the platform to create the most impactful and supportive experience for our users," Michelle said. "At Hinge, our product team has a huge opportunity to drive fresh innovation, not only within our app experience, but also to lead the industry as a whole. I'm excited for the product updates and innovations we'll be sharing in the coming months."

In the near term, Michelle and her team are prioritizing four primary product areas: self-expression, interaction, inclusion and user discovery. Hinge's current in-depth profiles allow users to showcase their personalities, and future in-app features will empower daters to share a 3D version of themselves, including rich media within profiles and conversations.

"To help every Hinge user find love, we need to continue to lead our industry in product innovation and design. Given Michelle's previous work in personalizing products at Netflix and Spotify, she is the perfect person to help make Hinge a more individualized and inclusive app for all daters," said Justin McLeod, Founder and CEO of Hinge. "We're thrilled to elevate her to this new role."

Hinge is the dating app for people who want to get off dating apps. In today's digital world, singles are so busy matching that they're not actually connecting, which is what matters most. Hinge is on a mission to change that. So we built an app that's designed to be deleted. On Hinge, there are no rules, timers, or games. Instead, you'll have unique conversations over what you've shared on your detailed profile. We're for people who want to get off the app and out on great dates. And it's resonating. For two years running, Hinge has been the fastest-growing dating app in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Hinge was acquired by Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in 2018.

