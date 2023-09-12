Hinge Releases a 'Distraction-Free Dating' Guide to Spark More Quality Time on Dates

News provided by

Hinge Inc.

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hinge released a 'Distraction-Free Dating' guide encouraging daters to minimize distractions while getting to know other people, with guidance from the Foundation for Social Connection. From the Surgeon General's Advisory on Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation, it's clear that quality time is vital to feeling connected to someone; Hinge is giving daters the simple, expert-backed advice they need to focus and enhance their time with potential partners.

Continue Reading
Hinge’s ‘Distraction-Free Dating’ guide gives daters expert-backed advice on how to have connection-building first dates that lead to meaningful second dates.
Hinge’s ‘Distraction-Free Dating’ guide gives daters expert-backed advice on how to have connection-building first dates that lead to meaningful second dates.

Recent Hinge research shows a desire by daters to create deeper connections as more than 80% of users prefer "phone away" dates. Additionally, three out of four daters are more hesitant to open up if the other person is on their phone, and millennials are more likely than Gen Z to notice how having phones out during dates prevents good conversations*. The new guide gives Hinge users relevant dating tips from Hinge's Director of Relationship Science, Logan Ury, and Love and Connection Expert and licensed therapist, Moe Ari Brown, along with sharing 20 chemistry-building date ideas.

"Face-to-face quality time helps us build intimacy with others, but figuring out how to get the most out of that time can be tough for daters. This guide will help our community focus on each other and have memorable first dates that lead to meaningful second dates," said Josh Penny, Hinge's Director of Social Impact.

Daters worldwide can now directly access the 'Distraction-Free Dating' guide in Hinge's app.

"Many Americans, especially young adults, wrestle with the experience of loneliness, which has profound consequences on our health and well-being. We were excited to collaborate on this guide with Hinge and advance how daters across the world build meaningful and authentic connections," said Jillian Racoosin, Executive Director of the Foundation for Social Connection.

The guide is Hinge's latest effort to help reduce social isolation and loneliness and generate connections for all daters. In addition to working with the Foundation for Social Connection, Hinge supports Active Minds in their effort to gather Gen Z mental health advocates to address loneliness, and the company continues to support local LGBTQIA+ community centers across the United States in their work to create supportive, affirming spaces. Additionally, last year Hinge launched NFAQ (Not-So-Frequently Asked Questions), an in-app LGBTQIA+ dating and identity guide answering queer people's most pressing questions on their journey to finding connection.

Methodology
Hinge's team of Ph.D. researchers and dating experts conducted surveys in August 2023 to more than 2,100 users globally.

About Hinge:
Hinge is the dating app designed to be deleted. The company is on a mission to create a less lonely world by inspiring intimate, in-person connections. Through in-depth and personalized profiles, daters have unique conversations that get them off the app and out on great dates. And it's resonating. In 2022, Hinge was the fastest-growing dating app in the US, UK, and Canada. Hinge was acquired by Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in 2018.

About The Foundation for Social Connection
The Foundation for Social Connection's (F4SC) vision is for all Americans to have the opportunities and evidence-based support necessary to be socially engaged in society. F4SC engages in education, increases public awareness, promotes innovative research, and spurs the development and implementation of evidence-based models that address social isolation, loneliness, and social connection. For more information, please visit: www.social-connection.org

SOURCE Hinge Inc.

Also from this source

Hinge Names Stéphane Taine as Chief Product Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.