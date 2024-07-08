Hinkal announces 'EigenLayer for Privacy' with the upcoming launch of the Shared Privacy Protocol

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinkal, a multi-chain privacy layer for confidential on-chain transactions, today announced the upcoming launch of the Shared Privacy Protocol, enabling cross-chain privacy via anonymity staking.

Institutional investors are entering crypto markets at a rapid pace and demanding the same privacy in DeFi trading that they have enjoyed in traditional equities markets. However, complete privacy in DeFi trading requires a large pool of "Shielded TVL" on each chain to properly mask transactions, a nearly impossible task with over 200 Layer-1 and Layer-2 blockchains across the industry. Despite growing demand, liquidity fragmentation remained a major roadblock to institutional adoption as the provision of this liquidity was not being incentivized and, until now, privacy in DeFi was not scalable.

Hinkal addresses this market gap with the launch of shared privacy infrastructure that establishes a unified pool of shielded liquidity across all chains. While other privacy protocols are focused on vertical privacy at the chain or dApp level, the Shared Privacy Protocol introduces horizontal privacy integration whereby the Shielded TVL can be mirrored across any chain (ex. Arbitrum or Solana), allowing traders and dApps across the entire blockchain ecosystem to leverage the full value of the Shielded TVL pool.

With the introduction of Hinkal's Shared Privacy Protocol users can now bootstrap Shielded TVL in a similar method to how EigenLayer enabled projects to bootstrap security. By rewarding stakers with assets and yield, the Shared Privacy Protocol engages the DeFi community to build the future of privacy for the entire ecosystem. This approach mirrors the secure standards of traditional finance and allows both individual and institutional users to manage assets and transact on major decentralized applications (dApps) without publicly disclosing wallet addresses.

Georgi Koreli, co-founder and CEO of Hinkal, commented on the news, "Ensuring complete privacy on-chain is a critical step in enabling the full adoption of crypto as an asset class across the institutional financial sector. The Hinkal Protocol has already seen rapid adoption across our institutional network and the launch of the Shared Privacy Protocol is a key milestone in unleashing the power of community and breaking privacy barriers in crypto. We look forward to continuing to maximize discreteness for the community from native users to new market participants."

Benefits of the Shared Privacy Protocol include:

Stakers can deploy native and staked assets to the protocol, generating additional yield while maintaining the flexibility to trade yield tokens on other dApps

Traders benefit from the expanded Shielded pool, further obfuscating their trading strategies and maximizing deployed capital across multiple chains

Developers of decentralized exchanges and dApps can now seamlessly integrate Hinkal's Shared Privacy Protocol directly into their platforms, granting new privacy capabilities to their users

Evgeny Gokhberg, founder of Re7 Capital, an investor in Hinkal, continued, "A compliant solution enabling discrete liquidations without disclosing transaction data is necessary for us to efficiently operate in DeFi markets and Hinkal's Shared Privacy Protocol is the solution we have been searching for a long time. We are proud to be a member of the Hinkal network and will be deploying additional strategies leveraging this new protocol in the near future."

Hinkal is supported by an expansive network of institutional trading firms and funds that are already leveraging the Hinkal protocol to execute their discreet trading strategies. Additional information on the Shared Privacy Protocol and how to participate can be found on the Hinkal website.

About Hinkal

Founded by Stanford grad Giorgi Koreli and his Ph.D. brother, Nika Koreli, Hinkal is an institutional-grade protocol designed to provide users with full control over their on-chain assets. The Hinkal protocol enables privacy of transactions and assets across core DeFi apps and functions, including trading, farming, staking, and lending through the use of stealth addresses and with high degree of compliance.

Hinkal is a ZK-based solution that provides a private smart contract wallet experience, allowing users to participate in their favorite dApps directly from their private addresses without the need to withdraw assets for obfuscation.

