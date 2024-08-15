Hinkal Appoints Yvonne Wang as Director of Business Development

Yvonne Wang brings over a decade of experience in business strategy and development to the Hinkal team

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinkal , a multi-chain privacy layer for confidential decentralized finance (DeFi) transactions, today announced the appointment of Yvonne Wang as Director of Business Development.

In this role, Yvonne will focus on cultivating strategic relationships, identifying new business opportunities, and enhancing the company's offerings in the decentralized finance space. Her appointment underscores Hinkal's commitment to driving innovation and expanding its market reach.

"Joining Hinkal is a tremendous opportunity to be at the forefront of decentralized finance and privacy solutions," said newly appointed Director of Business Development, Yvonne Wang. "I am excited to work alongside a skillful team to drive growth and make a meaningful impact in the industry."

Yvonne joins Hinkal with over a decade of experience in the crypto space, including five years at a leading digital assets exchange, where she drove strategic partnerships across the finance and technology sectors. Prior to joining Hinkal, she served as the Director of Business Development & Marketing at Hotbit, where she was instrumental in developing key partnerships and expanding the company's global reach.

Georgi Koreli, CEO of Hinkal, expressed his enthusiasm about Yvonne's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Yvonne to the Hinkal team. Her impressive track record in strategic partnerships and business development aligns perfectly with our goals at Hinkal. I am confident that Yvonne's leadership and expertise will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and achieving our vision."

Yvonne holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Miami and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Business. Her diverse experience and educational background equip her with a unique perspective on driving business development in the rapidly evolving blockchain industry.

About Hinkal

Hinkal is an institutional-grade Shared Privacy Layer pioneering confidential cross-chain transactions and anonymity staking. Hinkal was incubated at Stanford and Binance MVB and raised $5.7m in 2023 from Draper Associates, SALT, and Stanford Blockchain. Hinkal has processed $140m in private volume in 2024. Currently the protocol offers incentives in Hinkal Points and the staking rewards to be added soon.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hinkal