Hinkal Closes Strategic Funding Round to Advance Discreet Trading and Position Liquidation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinkal, a multi-chain privacy layer for confidential decentralized finance (DeFi) transactions, today announced a $1.4 million strategic funding round led by SALT Fund, with participation from Draper Associates, SNZ and Peer VC. Additionally, Tal Cohen, CEO of Kraken US, joined the company advisory board.

The raise follows the close of Hinkal's $4.1M seed funding round in November of 2023. With surging demand from institutional clientele, this strategic funding will be used to bring liquid funds, VCs, family offices and founders of projects to Hinkal's confidential infrastructure.

As institutional investors expand their presence in crypto markets they are increasingly looking to decentralized exchanges to take advantage of price discovery and asset control these platforms provide. However, DeFi does not provide privacy these traders are accustomed to in traditional financial markets. As crypto analytics platforms have become more complex, the pseudonymous nature of DeFi presents risks of copy trading and front running for liquid funds, VCs, and protocol founders willing to liquidate their token positions.

"The influx of institutional capital into crypto markets is a landmark event for the maturity of the industry," said Georgi Koreli, CEO of Hinkal. "Hinkal is solving a critical need in the crypto space by providing institutional investors with the additional layer of anonymity they require to participate in DeFi markets. This strategic funding round will allow us to accelerate the development and adoption of our groundbreaking privacy solution."

Hinkal is a zero knowledge (ZK)-protocol that addresses these issues by enabling end-to-end and secure confidentiality for DeFi transactions. Leveraging a combination of self-custodial private addresses and relayers, Hinkal transforms the way on-chain trading operates as the only transaction that can be seen on block explorers or analytics platforms is the execution of a relayer - no wallet addresses attached. This allows liquid funds, VCs and retail investors to make confidential transactions within the protocol without experiencing price slippage or market impacts.

Additionally, Hinkal provides a best-in-class solution for venture capital and founding teams looking to liquidate vested tokens in a private and secure environment. As the industry has grown and matured, these stakeholders have traditionally struggled with token vesting and liquidations, as this process often results in adverse price impacts that dilute net settlement and sends mixed messages to the community. With Hinkal, VCs and teams can receive any vested token directly into a private Hinkal address and liquidate privately without these impacts to the market.

AJ Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner of the SALT Fund, commented on the news, "The SALT Fund is dedicated to supporting projects that drive innovation for institutional investors. Hinkal is a breakthrough protocol addressing crucial pain points for institutional funds, founders, and VCs alike by enabling them to execute private DeFi trading strategies and liquidate vested tokens in a way that doesn't disrupt the broader market. This is a game-changer for the industry and will unlock significant value for these stakeholders."

Underpinning Hikal is a full suite of compliance and security solutions to further support institutional users of DeFi protocols. Hinkal requires KYC(B) (Know Your Customer/Business) verification for users to prevent illicit parties from using the protocol while simultaneously providing a frictionless experience via reusable attestations at exchanges like Coinbase and Binance. Audited by major firms including Quanstamp and Zokyo, Hinkal provides a secure trading experience and real-time threat mitigation with Hexagate.

Founded by Stanford grad Giorgi Koreli and his Ph.D. brother, Nika Koreli, Hinkal enables privacy of transactions and assets across core DeFi apps and functions, including trading, farming, staking, and lending through the use of stealth addresses and with high degree of compliance.

Hinkal is a ZK-based solution that provides a private smart contract wallet experience, allowing users to participate in their favorite dApps directly from their private addresses without the need to withdraw assets for obfuscation.

