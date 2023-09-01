Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Announces New President and COO

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A. (HMM), Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Davey Jung to the position of President and CEO, and Chairman of the Board for HMM, effective September 1, 2023. Mr. Jung succeeds Mr. Masamichi Mizukoshi, who retired from Hino. The company is thankful to Mr. Mizukoshi for his service and leadership of HMM.

Mr. Davey Jung, President and CEO, and Chairman of the Board for Hino Motors Manufacturing
Mr. Jung joined HMM in 2007 and led the effort to strengthen and grow HMM while serving across a spectrum of critical leadership roles including Purchasing, Sales, Corporate Strategy, R&D, HR, Legal, IT, and Supplier Preparation & Development. His exceptional grasp of our industry, coupled with his strategic acumen, uniquely positions him to guide HMM into the next phase of innovation and success. Most recently, Mr. Jung served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President for Toyota Business for HMM. As President and CEO, Mr. Jung will focus on advancing manufacturing and supply chain efficiency while driving the company forward with continued success and innovation. 

Simultaneously appointed to Chief Operating Officer is Mr. Masaki Hanayama. With a wealth of experience spanning critical leadership roles worldwide, Mr. Hanayama has excelled in Sales, Marketing, and Alliance Management at our Japanese headquarters. Most recently, within HMM, Mr. Hanayama served as Executive Vice President and oversaw the Truck Business, Production Management, and R&D. Mr. Hanayama's diverse expertise equips him to provide strategic and operational insights that will move the company forward.

About HMM. Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. is the commercial truck division of Toyota Motors Corp., producing Class 6-7 conventional trucks for the U.S. market. In addition, Hino produces axles, knuckles and suspension components for Toyota's Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia at its Marion, Arkansas facilities. Hino's Mira Loma Parts Distribution Center distributes genuine Hino service parts to Latin America and the Caribbean.

