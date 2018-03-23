Hino Strengthens U.S. Management Team To Support Growth Plans

"As we execute our plan to expand our product line up, increase our sales, and provide the Hino advantage to a growing number of dealers and customers in the U.S., we also need to strengthen our team to support the growth," noted Yoshinori Noguchi, President and CEO of Hino Trucks.

The first organizational change to note is that Yoshinori Noguchi, in addition to his role of CEO of North America, is promoted to Executive Vice President of Hino Motors, Ltd. Mr. Noguchi's 18 years of international experience will serve Hino well as they continue to expand globally.

George Daniels is appointed to a newly created role of Executive Advisor. In his new role, George will support senior management through the completion of the new building and ensure a successful launch of the Hino XL Series, while stepping away from some of the day-to-day responsibilities of his current role.

Glenn Ellis is promoted to Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. Glenn will lead the Marketing and Dealer Operations, Product Planning and Service Operations organizations.

Bob Petz is promoted to Senior Vice President, Vehicle and Parts Sales. Bob will lead the Sales, Logistics and Parts Operations organizations.

Both Glenn and Bob have been with Hino Trucks for over 13 years and will report to Mr. Noguchi.

John Donato is promoted to Vice President, Parts Operations. John will have responsibility for all parts related activities including the Parts Sales organization and Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) and report to Bob Petz.

Lastly, John Musial is promoted to Vice President, Service Operations. John will head up Hino's Service, Warranty and Training organizations and will report to Glenn Ellis.

"I feel very strongly that the team we have put in place will guide the Hino Team and dealer network to provide our customers with the Ultimate Ownership Experience," added Noguchi.

ABOUT HINO TRUCKS:

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, assembles, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 diesel commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 230 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in customer service and support. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hino-strengthens-us-management-team-to-support-growth-plans-300618655.html

SOURCE Hino Trucks

Related Links

http://www.hino.com

