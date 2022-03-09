HINO TO JOIN HYDROGEN DEMO STUDY IN CALIFORNIA PORTS

The NEDO grant is in support of improving air quality through zero-emission truck technology, which is expected to be a beneficial approach for specifically targeting port operations and environmentally burdened disadvantages communities that California's initiative concerns. It provides funding to encourage and support the introduction of new, zero-emission technologies. Hino, Toyota-Tsusho and Mitsui's technology of choice for this project is advanced hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks.

The team plans to demonstrate zero-emission operation generated by hydrogen power units in daily drayage operations, in and around the ports. Hino will provide several of its prototype Class 8 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV), recently revealed at the ACT Expo this past August as part of a joint development effort with Toyota. Also included in the grant program, will be monitoring and analysis of the operational and maintenance interval data to optimize the efficiency and safety of the vehicles by Hino and its partners.

Hino sees this project as a viable contributor to its "Challenge 2025" strategy, which aims to lower Hino's global emissions footprint through reduced GHG emission.

About Hino Trucks: Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Hino is developing a full range of zero emissions vehicles to meet growing customer demand. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 230 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Hino Trucks