Hino Trucks Adds Six Locations To Certified Ultimate Dealer Network

Hino customers can expect an Ultimate Ownership Experience that delivers higher standards at every touch-point throughout the lifecycle of product ownership at these locations. With the following newly inducted Certified Ultimate Dealerships, Hino now has 18 locations nationwide that are setting a new benchmark in the industry. Congratulations goes out to:

Donahue Trucks Santa Maria Santa Maria, CA Ry-Den Truck Center, Inc. Fresno, CA Bentley Truck Sales of Philadelphia, LLC Philadelphia, PA Old River Truck Sales Richland, MS Lesher Hino Camp Hill, PA General Truck Sales of Toledo, LLC Toledo, OH

Fred Bentley, President of Bentley Truck Services commented, "The Bentley Truck Services team is proud to be recognized as a Hino Certified Ultimate dealer at two Bentley locations and are already recognizing benefits of being a Hino Certified Ultimate dealer. It has always been in the culture of the Bentley organization to Sort, Set, Shine, and Standardize but more importantly to Sustain. That is where we believe the partnership with Hino as a Certified Ultimate Dealer will bring consistency and accountability to our dealership sales, service, and parts departments. At Bentley, we are committed to excellence and now in partnership with the Hino Certified Ultimate program we integrate the principles of Kaizen daily for continuous improvement."

Mark Dysarz, Sr. Manager of Dealer Operations for Hino Trucks added, "Hino's Certified dealer network is quickly becoming the benchmark for the industry. Our customers can be assured that our Certified Ultimate dealers will provide a superior ownership experience as our certification program requires they meet and maintain our high standards."

Hino recently introduced the Hino XL Series, an all-new lineup that rounds out Hino Trucks Class 7 product offering and launches them into the Class 8 market for the first time in the U.S. As with everything Hino Trucks does, the Hino XL Series is more than a product, it is about providing Hino customers an ultimate ownership experience. These Certified Ultimate dealerships, and Hino dealers around the country, are dedicated to this way of doing business.

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 230 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube.

