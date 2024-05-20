HINO TRUCKS ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR TERN TRUCKS

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, Hino Trucks proudly announced they are the exclusive distributor for Tern, a dedicated zero-emission truck brand along with their inaugural truck model, the RC8, a groundbreaking battery electric Class 8 tractor tailored for the U.S. market.

The Tern RC8 is built on Hino's proven XL Series 4x2 chassis and integrates Hexagon Purus' cutting-edge zero-emission technology. The RC8 boasts innovative features including proprietary battery systems, auxiliary modules, and power modules. The vehicle leverages a U.S.-assembled Hino chassis, Dana's Zero-8 e-Axle for optimum efficiency, and battery cells supplied and manufactured by Panasonic Energy initially in Japan, before transitioning to De Soto, Kansas from 2026 onwards, ensuring reliability, American sourcing and top-tier performance.

Tern trucks will be exclusively available through select qualifying dealers comprising the Tern dealer network, leveraging Hino Trucks' infrastructure ensuring total support. Serial production for the Tern RC8 is scheduled for late 2024.

This launch aligns with California's Advanced Clean Fleets regulation, offering fleets a compelling option to decarbonize their fleet, particularly in target applications like metro-regional routes, food & beverage logistics and similar routes where the tight turning radius and popular 4x2 chassis provide practical benefits.

Glenn Ellis, President and CEO of Hino Trucks, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Our collaboration with Hexagon Purus introduces a highly reliable Class 8, 4x2 tractor option into the electric truck market, catering to a wide range of applications. We are excited to be the exclusive distributor for Tern with an initial distribution focus in California, where fleet electrification is imperative."

Rodney Shaffer, Vice President of National Accounts and Zero Emission Vehicles of Hino Trucks added: "We are eager to work with Tern dealers to build a strong sales distribution and service support network for customers of this exciting and innovative new product."

Key features of the Tern RC8 include:

A 100% battery-electric platform with an industry-leading short wheelbase of 165 inches

A gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 68,000 lbs.

Dual Hexagon Purus Gen3 269 kWh battery packs in a 750-volt, 538kWh configuration, providing substantial power and range for most duty cycles

Recharge rate of 241 kW, allowing 80 percent charge in a little under 2 hours

Peak/continuous horsepower of 680hp/494hp

Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus highlighted the practicality and performance of the Tern RC8: "Tern RC8 delivers the comfort, reliability and safety that drivers and fleets want, and it's purpose-built to be a practical truck for operators integrating zero-emission trucks into their fleets." The introduction of the Tern brand signifies a transformative step for both companies and the commercial trucking industry, driving towards a zero-emission future without compromising on power or performance.

About Hino Trucks: Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, distributes, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks has a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with a low total cost of ownership, unmatched reliability, maneuverability, and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Hino continues to lead the industry toward a more sustainable future with its evolving electric vehicle lineup. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a nationwide network of dealers committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, X, and YouTube.

About Tern

Tern is a new zero-emission Class 8 truck nameplate born in collaboration between Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, and Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company. Tern is specifically focused on electrifying practical commercial vehicle applications that yield the most significant benefits to drivers while minimizing or eliminating operational adaptations required by our fleet customers. Learn more at www.terntrucks.com and follow @terntrucks on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on LinkedIn and X.

