Hino Trucks Announces Ground Breaking Transmission Warranty

Considering Hino Trucks unmatched standard 5-year engine warranty, emissions warranty, connected vehicle services - Hino Insight Remote Diagnostics and Case Management, and newly introduced Allison Transmission warranty, the company is delivering the most supported trucks in the industry with maximum return on investment through residual value. "We continuously strive to deliver the lowest cost of ownership for our customers, period," said Hino Trucks' Sr. Vice President of Customer Experience, Glenn Ellis, who continued, "With the durability and reliability of our proprietary engines and mated Allison Transmissions it has made it possible to extend to five years of coverage at no charge to our customers."

Allison transmissions are standard on all conventional Hino trucks including the recently launched XL Series. "We are proud to partner with Hino in offering this extended transmission coverage including our FuelSense 2.0 package. The commitment to quality and workmanship at Allison enables us to offer this extension and further enhances our customers' confidence in the reliability and durability of Allison Transmission products. We value our relationship with Hino and are pleased to be the standard transmission offered on Hino vehicles in North America," said Rohan Barua, Allison Transmission Vice President of OEM Sales.

About Hino Trucks:

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 230 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Allison Transmission:

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,900 people worldwide. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

