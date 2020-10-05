Hino Trucks Announces “Project Z” – Paving the Path to Zero Emissions

The ZEV products ranged from a class 5 on a SEA Electric SEA-Drive® 120a on a Hino M5 chassis, up to a Hino XL Series class 8 tractor powered by Toyota's Fuel Cell system (see Toyota/Hino joint press release for more detail). Additionally, Hino featured a battery electric class 7 tractor with Hexagon Purus' full electric drive system, and a Hino XL Series class 8 box truck powered by Xos Trucks' X-Pack battery and electric drive system. For the battery electric vehicles, Hino will look at both central drive motors and e-axles.

"Our holistic approach to working with technology leaders like Toyota, Hexagon Purus and Xos will result in a sustainable, low cost product line up that will meet the needs of our customers as our industry moves forward to zero emission vehicles. For customers ready to move in that direction now, the SEA Electric SEA-Drive® 120a paired with a Hino M Series chassis is commercially available today," said Glenn Ellis – Senior Vice President of Customer Experience.

Hino Trucks Project Z advances Hino's environmental leadership position, first established in 1991 with the global sale of its hybrid buses, and will consist of demonstration vehicles the first half of 2021, customer demonstrations in 2022, and production prior to 2024.

The project does not end here. Over the coming months Hino Trucks will unveil more granular details about the cutting edge technologies and vehicles to come out of Project Z. To monitor the progress of Project Z, visit www.hino.com/ProjectZ. To see today's full live event, please visit www.youtube.com/HINOTRUCKSUSA.

About Hino Trucks:

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 240 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Hino Trucks

Related Links

http://www.hino.com

