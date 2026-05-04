Hino Trucks Introduces the Le Series Battery Electric Medium-Duty Truck at ACT Expo 2026

NOVI, Mich., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hino Trucks today introduced the all-new Le Series battery electric vehicle (BEV) at ACT Expo 2026, reinforcing the company's commitment to reducing environmental impact across its product portfolio. The Le Series is available in both 25,950 lbs. (L6e) and 33,000 lbs. (L7e) GVWR configurations.

The introduction of the Le Series reflects Hino's continued focus on supporting customers as they work to improve their environmental footprint, while maintaining the performance, durability, and ownership experience fleets expect.

Hino Trucks all-new Le Series Battery Electric Vehicle

"Introducing the Le Series is an important step in our efforts to reduce environmental impact and support our customers' sustainability goals," said Rodney Shaffer, Vice President, National Accounts & Zero Emission Vehicles of Hino Trucks. "We've focused on delivering a solution that builds on our proven platform and is well-suited for the applications where electric vehicles make the most sense, helping fleets take practical and meaningful steps toward lower emissions."

Energy is supplied by the Hexagon Purus ProPack™ Battery System with Panasonic Energy lithium-ion battery cells rated at 269 kWh and up to 750 volts. DC fast charging (CCS Type 1 / 120 kW) enables 0–80 percent state-of-charge in approximately 1.8 hours. Powered by Accelera's Integrated e-Axle 14Xe Gen 4.5, the Le Series delivers 260 kW / 348 hp of peak power and 180 kW / 241 hp continuous power through an integrated two-speed automatic transmission and axle.

The advanced electrical system supports high energy efficiency and optimized range, helping fleets improve operational efficiency while reducing emissions. Programmable regenerative braking and improved weight distribution further enhance overall vehicle performance.

Drivers benefit from smooth, responsive electric torque and quiet operation, contributing to reduced fatigue and improved driving comfort. For body builders, the clear back-of-cab design simplifies upfitting across a range of applications.

The Le Series also comes standard with an automatic emergency braking system and lane departure warning system.

Production is scheduled to begin in Q3 2026, supporting Hino's broader efforts to deliver practical solutions that align with evolving environmental standards and customer needs.

About Hino Trucks: Hino Trucks, manufactures, distributes, and services a lineup of Class 6-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks offers a product lineup focused on low total cost of ownership, proven reliability, maneuverability, and a comprehensive bundle of standard features. Hino is committed to supporting customers with practical solutions that help reduce environmental impact while meeting the demands of real-world applications. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a nationwide dealer network committed to delivering the ultimate ownership experience.

SOURCE Hino Trucks