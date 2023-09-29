Hinokitiol Market size to grow by USD 12934.44 thousand between 2022 to 2027| Abcam plc, AbMole BioScience, Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., and more among the key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hinokitiol Market size is projected to increase by USD 12934.44 thousand, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for personal care and cosmetics products is notably driving the hinokitiol market. However, factors such as high production costs of hinokitiol may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the hinokitiol market including Abcam plc, AbMole BioScience, Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., Capot Chemical Co. Ltd., Cayman Chemical, ChemScene, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd., Glixx Laboratories Inc., J and K Scientific LLC, Kisei Tech Co. Ltd., Kukjeon Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., StressMarq Biosciences Inc., Tianjin YR Chemspec Technology Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Wuhan ChemFaces Biochemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Multinpharma Co. Ltd., and Xi an Xszo Chem Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Hinokitiol Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Xi an Xszo Chem Co. Ltd.: The company offers hinokitiol as an essential ingredient for cosmetics, emphasizing its antibacterial and antifungal effects.

Hinokitiol Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Cosmetic/personal care ingredient

Food ingredient

Pharmaceuticals

Life science

Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The cosmetics and personal care ingriedients segment is expected to have substantial growth during the forecast period. Hinokitiol, a versatile ingredient, finds applications as an antibacterial agent in skincare products like cleansers, toners, and creams. Additionally, it serves as an effective anti-aging agent due to its antioxidant properties, guarding the skin against free radical damage.

Hinokitiol Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver - The rising use of hinokitiol as a preservative in food and beverages is the key factor that drives the market growth.

Trend - Rising awareness about the antimicrobial properties of hinokitiol is the primary trend in the market.

Challenge - High production costs of hinokitiol is the challenge that affects the growth of the market.

Hinokitiol Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist hinokitiol market growth during the next five years

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hinokitiol market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of hinokitiol market companies

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

