Hinokitiol Market size to grow by USD 12934.44 thousand between 2022 to 2027| Abcam plc, AbMole BioScience, Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., and more among the key companies- Technavio

Technavio

29 Sep, 2023, 18:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hinokitiol Market size is projected to increase by USD 12934.44 thousand, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for personal care and cosmetics products is notably driving the hinokitiol market. However, factors such as high production costs of hinokitiol may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the hinokitiol market including Abcam plc, AbMole BioScience, Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., Capot Chemical Co. Ltd., Cayman Chemical, ChemScene, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd., Glixx Laboratories Inc., J and K Scientific LLC, Kisei Tech Co. Ltd., Kukjeon Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., StressMarq Biosciences Inc., Tianjin YR Chemspec Technology Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Wuhan ChemFaces Biochemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Multinpharma Co. Ltd., and Xi an Xszo Chem Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hinokitiol Market 2023-2027
Hinokitiol Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Xi an Xszo Chem Co. Ltd.: The company offers hinokitiol as an essential ingredient for cosmetics, emphasizing its antibacterial and antifungal effects.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Full Report Now for detailed company information

Hinokitiol Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • Cosmetic/personal care ingredient
  • Food ingredient
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Life science

Geography

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

The cosmetics and personal care ingriedients segment is expected to have substantial growth during the forecast period. Hinokitiol, a versatile ingredient, finds applications as an antibacterial agent in skincare products like cleansers, toners, and creams. Additionally, it serves as an effective anti-aging agent due to its antioxidant properties, guarding the skin against free radical damage.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Hinokitiol Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver - The rising use of hinokitiol as a preservative in food and beverages is the key factor that drives the market growth.

Trend - Rising awareness about the antimicrobial properties of hinokitiol is the primary trend in the market.

Challenge - High production costs of hinokitiol is the challenge that affects the growth of the market.

For more information on market drivers, trends and challenges, download the sample report now

Hinokitiol Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hinokitiol market growth during the next five years
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the hinokitiol market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of hinokitiol market companies

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Geography
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

