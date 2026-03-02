Hint Brings the Flavor to Water with Timely Brand Refresh

Built on the belief that drinking water shouldn't be boring, the refreshed brand taps into consumer and cultural truths to transform water from a chore to a pleasure

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hint, Inc. , the #1 unsweetened flavored still water brand in the U.S. according to SPINS and IRI data, announces today a new era with a bold brand refresh. Hint is reclaiming its role as the leader in simple, flavorful hydration with a craveworthy new identity and creative platform that expresses what the brand is: water for people with tastebuds. As "better for you" beverages continue to explode and the wellness landscape becomes more complicated, Hint's position as a simple, accessible, enjoyable solution to feel well has never been more relevant.

Hint Brand Refresh Image

With more than 20 years of consumer fandom, Hint is championed by health-conscious consumers for transforming the task of drinking enough water into a ritual that actually sparks joy. With over 350,000 5-star reviews across online channels, Hint has garnered a cult following of former sweetened beverage drinkers, reluctant plain water drinkers, and flavor-curious experimenters who obsess over the accuracy, simplicity, and chuggability of the products. Simply water infused with fruit essences and plant-derived natural flavors, Hint makes getting your daily ounces fun with over 25 flavors ranging from Watermelon and Blackberry to Lemon Zest Freeze and Peppermint Bark.

"At its core, Hint has always been about making the experience of drinking water, the most universally consumed beverage in the world, into something people genuinely enjoy," said Michael Pengue, CEO of Hint. "Today's consumer is craving accessible and attainable ways to stay hydrated and feel good that don't require any sacrifice. With this brand refresh, we're re-staking our role as a category leader and bringing new energy and creativity to a space that's ripe for disruption. Hint has always been of the moment, but now we'll be hard to miss."

The brand refresh introduces a new visual identity and fully integrated campaign that will debut this May. Developed in partnership with NY-based Mythology, the refresh expresses the tension of the Hint brand: simple, pure water that actually tastes like something you crave. The hero is the flavor, putting taste and appetite appeal at the forefront. This theme will be brought to life across all brand communications, inclusive of packaging, website, in-store and advertising.

With this brand refresh, Hint is embarking on a new chapter that both drives the hydration category and rides a wave of consumers gravitating towards both unsweetened and uncarbonated beverages. As the only brand that offers hydration that doesn't sacrifice enjoyment, Hint is well poised to win.

About Hint® Water

Hint® is a beverage company on a mission to make hydration enjoyable by removing the friction between what feels good and what's good for you. As the pioneer of simple, flavored hydration for more than 20 years, Hint infuses purified water with natural fruit essences to deliver bright, refreshing, surprisingly accurate flavor without sugar, sweeteners, or calories. With more than 25 still and sparkling varieties, Hint is redefining everyday hydration by making water something that you crave. As the #1 unsweetened flavored still water in the U.S., according to SPINS and IRI data, Hint is sold in major national and regional retail stores, through foodservice operators, and direct-to-consumer at drinkhint.com and Amazon.com.

SOURCE Hint Water