Hint Water Announces "Hint of Entrepreneurship" Scholarship at Arizona State University

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage the next generation of persistent and passionate entrepreneurs, Hint, Inc. proudly announces the "Hint of Entrepreneurship" Scholarship launching at Arizona State University. Founded by ASU alumna Kara Goldin, Hint is best known for Hint® water, the nation's most popular unsweetened flavored water.

"I believe that great business ideas can come from anywhere," says Goldin, "but making them into a successful business takes a plan, strong commitment, scrappiness and financing. Throughout my career I have applied lessons learned while attending ASU. I'm proud to partner with ASU to help the next generation of entrepreneurs."

Gretchen Buhlig, CEO of the ASU Foundation said, "Kara is tapping into the ethos of ASU by supporting entrepreneurialism to any student in any major. We're thrilled that her experience as an ASU student contributed to her success and we're grateful for her generosity in giving back to inspire the success of others."

After years of mentoring young entrepreneurs and launching The Kara Network, a mentoring platform to help other disruptors in various industries, Goldin is bringing the entrepreneurial spirit back to campus. The first "Hint of Entrepreneurship" Scholarship will be awarded to one or more ASU undergraduate or graduate students who can best communicate their plan for a venture that would have a positive impact on people and/or the planet. The scholarship will be applied to the 2020-21 academic year.

