HIP Arrives in Washington, D.C. to Galvanize Latinos and Philanthropic Leaders

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June 5-7, 2019, Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP) brings its annual in leadership conference to the nation's capital to galvanize Latino philanthropists, national foundation leaders, and community trailblazers to help chart the Latino community path forward in the U.S., the Caribbean and across the Americas.

This year's conference theme, "The Time is Now; The Power is Ours," reflects a rousing moment for Latinos in the U.S., and seeks to inspire leaders to challenge the human rights crisis facing Latinos across the U.S. from the southern border, to Puerto Rico, and throughout the Americas.

HIP will announce its latest innovation in philanthropy: the PowerUp Fund. The fund is committed to raising $58 million—$1 for every Latino that calls the U.S. home—and its goal is to balance the scales of economic justice, ensuring that Latinos have equal access to opportunity. The PowerUp Fund will provide comprehensive access to capital for Latino enterprises and nonprofits.

Additionally, HIP will launch its LatinxFunders dashboard, which chronicles philanthropic giving in the Latino community since 2013. Using grants data, LatinxFunders tracks changes in foundation grantmaking including its scale and priorities. It also maps the community issues addressed, strategies used, and regions served.

Hispanics in Philanthropy Leadership Conference

June 5-7, 2019

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004

Agenda Highlights

Tuesday, June 4, 2016 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM:

¡Aqui Estamos! Kickoff Reception at the Organization of American States

Location: 200 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20006

Thursday, June 6, 2019

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM: Lunch Plenary: HIPGiver Award Presentation to Soledad O'Brien for her philanthropic efforts: Atrium Ballroom

3:45 PM – 5:15 PM: Tiburón Tank (Shark Tank)

Entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas for innovative social enterprises to a panel of judges — and the audience. Who will win a startup investment? The judges, and you, will decide

Room: Atrium Ballroom

Friday, June 7, 2019:

12:00 PM - 12:50 PM: Lunch Plenary: Special Report – 2018 Midterm Elections & the Latino Vote

1:00 PM – 3: 00 PM: Town Hall: 2020 – Our Future Is In Your Hands with Maria Elena Salinas

Room: Atrium Ballroom

In our closing session, we will look at the most important issues for Latino political power, from mobilizing our community's full civic engagement to the 2020 Census.

