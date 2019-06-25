Hip Hooray For The Red, White And Blue (Bagels, That Is)

"Our Red, White and Blue Bagels are a longtime Fourth of July tradition for many of our guests," said Bruegger's Bagels Executive Chef Chad Thompson. "They add some festive color to their holiday celebrations, and we love being part of those special moments for our loyal fans."

The brightly colored bagels, which are plain in flavor, are made the same authentic, New York-style way as all Bruegger's Bagels: first kettle-boiled and then baked to perfection in small batches throughout the day to ensure freshness.

Preordering is recommended for larger quantities because the popular holiday bagels sell out fast, and bakeries may have limited hours July 4.

Bruegger's fans can stay informed about other special deals year-round and receive exclusive offers for bagels, sandwiches, signature coffees and more by joining the Bruegger's Inner Circle Rewards Program at www.brueggers.com. They'll receive a coupon for a free bagel with cream cheese when they sign up and then get two points for every $1 spent year-round to redeem for favorite menu items.

About Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100% made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.

