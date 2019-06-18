Hip-Hop & Cultural Icon Fat Joe Collaborates With Hpnotiq for New "OG" Campaign and Limited-Edition Bottle Release

To commemorate the partnership, Hpnotiq will release a limited-edition Bottle featuring the original Hpnotiq logo and signature eye-catching blue hue that made famous when Hpnotiq burst onto the scene in early 2000s hip-hop videos and prominent nightlife venues.

"With a shared history and authentic connection to hip-hop culture, Fat Joe is the perfect partner to launch the Hpnotiq OG Campaign having been one of the original artist to have featured Hpnotiq in the early 2000s," said MaryCrae Guild, Hpnotiq Brand Manager.

In addition to the limited-edition bottle release, Hpnotiq will release a comedic "OG" video series campaign imagining Fat Joe as the brand's "Creative Director". In the hilarious video series, the NYC rapper shows us how he'd run Hpnotiq's headquarters including everything from experimenting with Hpnotiq Summer cocktails in the R&D lab–to helping record the company voicemail. Fat Joe will also be taking over the brand's social handles to let Hpnotiq fans and other rappers know what it takes to be Hpnotiq's "Creative Director".

Some of the Limited-Edition "OG" Cocktails curated by Fat Joe will include:

"The Don Cartagena" – A refreshing mix of Hpnotiq, coconut rum and pineapple juice garnished with a pineapple slice and berries

– A refreshing mix of Hpnotiq, coconut rum and pineapple juice garnished with a pineapple slice and berries "The Incredible @#$*&^" – A blend of Hpnotiq and Cognac that transforms the brand's signature blue hue into the fan-favorite green cocktail

"If you knew Hip-hop in the early 2000's, back when 'Lean Back' was dominating the radio stations, you know that Hpnotiq was the dopest brand in clubs across the country," said Fat Joe. "What better way to pay homage to our shared roots than to have me, a real OG, on board as creative director of the 'OG' Campaign. This summer, we're doing it big with the limited-edition bottle launch as we raise a glass to the nostalgic era of the 2000's and toast to the future of the brand that started it all."

While Fat Joe's role as Creative Director is entirely fictitious, the release of the limited-edition "OG" Bottle is not. The "OG" Bottle will be available beginning in June at select stores nationwide to consumers 21 and older. For more information about the "OG" campaign and limited-edition bottle, visit the @Hpnotiq on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook or email info@hpnotiq.com to find your local retailer.

About HPNOTIQ

Hpnotiq (www.hpnotiq.com) is a refreshing blend of natural exotic fruit juices, premium vodka, and a touch of cognac. This perfect fusion, along with its aqua blue color and incredible mixability, made Hpnotiq one of the fastest growing products in the history of the distilled spirits industry. Today the brand is a staple in retail stores and nightlife accounts across the country. Marketed and Distributed by Heaven Hill Brands, Hpnotiq is an integral part of a family of spirits that have stood for quality since 1934.

About HEAVEN HILL

Founded in 1935, Bardstown, KY-based Heaven Hill Brands (www.heavenhill.com) is the nation's largest independent, family-owned and operated spirits producer and marketer and the world's second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon. Heaven Hill's diversified portfolio of brands includes Evan Williams Bourbon; Larceny, Elijah Craig and Henry McKenna Bourbons; Rittenhouse Rye Whisky; Burnett's Vodkas and Gin; Admiral Nelson's and Blackheart Rums; HPNOTIQ Liqueur; The Christian Brothers Brandies; PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur; Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur; Lunazul Tequila and Carolan's Irish Cream Liqueur.

